Anisa Mohammed isn’t done yet.
However, the 34-year-old off-spinner, who has taken over 200 international wickets, is looking ahead to life beyond the boundary.
Mohammed got her first ‘official’ assistant coach job with the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women’s team which recently won the Cricket West Indies Women’s ‘Rising Stars’ Under-19 30-over Championship, held in Trinidad.
If anything, helping the young T&T players achieve their potential has given Mohammed a lot of encouragement in terms of a possible future in the realm of coaching.
While she is excited to see where that leads, for now she is focused on what’s in front of her and that will be the upcoming Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
“No, I have not retried,” Mohammed told the Express as she basked in the glory of T&T’s U-19 success following their 37-run victory over the Windward Islands in the final at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, UWI, St Augustine, on Saturday. “My next thing is CPL and that is what I am focusing on,” she added.
Of her stint as assistant coach, Mohammed said she has enjoyed her time in the post.
“This is my first official post as assistant coach and I have really enjoyed it. I think because the girls know who I am, they trust me, and you can see they are always asking questions and willing to learn,” Mohammed explained.
“Anything they are unsure about, they would shoot a question or come and ask me and they always trust everything that I tell them and I think that has made my job here really easy.”
She said she would have worked with the spinners in the team which included skipper Shalini Mohammed, who played a key role in T&T’s triumph on Saturday. Asked if her assistant coach stint has influenced her to pursue coaching in the future, she said: “Yes, I think so.”
“I think as a player, I have a lot of knowledge and these girls have sort of given me the encouragement to continue working with younger players and being able to impart my knowledge and I am really looking forward to seeing where this goes,” she added.
Mohammed said there were opportunities for women to advance themselves in the area of coaching and that she will be pursuing her Level Two qualification in the future. However, she said qualifications are not everything.
“I think you also have to take into consideration experience,” she said. “Yes, some coaches may be qualified, but could they actually explain and demonstrate, whereas someone may not have the qualifications but because they were playing the game they may be able to do that effectively as well,” Mohammed continued.
Asked if she would like to see more female head coaches leading regional and maybe even the international team, Mohammed said it is something that could happen down the road when some of the older players have retired from the game.
“I have my Level One qualification and I am just waiting to pursue my Level Two when it is available. Once it is offered there is always men and women in these courses,” she said.
“I think in the last few years, there have been more female coaches coming up to the regional level and I think once us, as the older generation of women cricketers have retired, hopefully we will have the opportunity to be head coaches of these teams,” Mohammed added.