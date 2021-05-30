Another ‘Arrival Day’ without racing

TODAY is usually one of the biggest days on the local horse racing calendar.
However, as a result of a second Covid-19 lockdown there will be nothing happening at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, again. It will be the second year in succession without action on Indian Arrival Day as the first shutdown took place from late March until the end of June last year.
This one began early this month because of a significant rise in cases and is expected to last until at least July 4. If it doesn’t go beyond this period, four race days would have been lost -- May 15, today, as well as the two scheduled for next month.
One of the next month’s two would be the Labour Day programme, after the June 19 holiday card was also not possible last year. The only other holiday card derailed by the pandemic was the April 13 Easter Monday card last season.
This year’s Indian Arrival Day programme was expected to be headlined by the Guineas for West Indian-bred three-year-olds. The only other time that the opening leg of the Triple Crown was contested on this day was in 2019, but it would have also been the spotlight event if last year’s Arrival Day card had come off.
The second leg of the prestigious series, the Midsummer Classic, was synonymous with this holiday for many years until 2016, when a decision was taken to push back the start of the Triple Crown from Easter Monday and it was moved to Emancipation Day (August 1).
According to ARC chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer, the dates for this year’s Triple Crown series are still “up in the air” because it is unclear when this shutdown will end. Last year the classic races were contested from Republic Day until November 28 and Wise Guy won all three to become the fifth horse to sweep the Grade One series in Arima.