DERRON DOUGLAS marched into the medal round but two of his compatriots were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

After being edged 14-12 in his first match of the day in the first round of the under-19 main draw, the Trinidad and Tobago roared back to win eight straight and assure himself of at least a silver medal.

Douglas eventually defeated Andres Lora of Dominican Republic 11-7, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 and he later whipped Puerto Rican Jose Nieves 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarter-finals. The country’s fourth-ranked player will oppose title favourite Oscar Birriel around noon, while two other Puerto Ricans will clash in the other semi-final.

After having the second best record in the round-robin group stage, Chloe Fraser received a bye straight into the last eight in the under-15 draw. The 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champ was then defeated 11-5, 11-6, 1-11, 17-15, 12-10 by Kailyn Cruz Rosado of Puerto Rico.

After taking down Antonio Vila of Dominican Republic 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the first round of the boys’ equivalent draw, Malik Gopaul went down 11-2, 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 to Puerto Rican Sebastian Cruz in the quarters.

Sekel McIntosh was the other one of the nine-member T&T contingent to qualify for the knockout stage, but he was then brushed aside 11-0, 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 by Ryan Cuadro of Puerto Rico in their battle for a place in the last eight in the Under-15 category.

The combination of McIntosh, Gopaul, Josiah Joseph and Ethan Ramcharan had earned the bronze medal in the team competition, while Douglas, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed had earned a medal of the same colour in the Under-19 division last Saturday. The six-day tournament ends today.

Another ‘Caribbean’ medal for Douglas

Queen’s Park Cricket Club stayed perfect in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, whipping Preysal Sports by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, to set up a semi-final clash against Clarke Road United in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said a holistic approach to the transfer of players into various Twenty20 leagues around the world was needed to bring balance to the sport at the domestic and international level.

Adams, a former Jamaica and Windies captain, conceded that T20 will remain an important format of the sport around the globe and the various leagues popping up in diverse places will not stop.

JORDANE DOOKIE was not the only player to capture a Triple Crown in the East Classified Tennis Tournament Saturday at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

The 15-year-old captured the Division A singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns in the three-weekend tournament, while Askia Richards picked up the same three titles in Division B.

MASQUERADERS defeated Flamingos by four wickets in an enthralling contest on Monday to lift the first Sports and Culture Fund-sponsored Under-16 Cup, organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.

DEFENCE FORCE remain the only unbeaten team in the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational football tournament after a crushing 4-1 win over Police.

The Army are now three-points clear of Trendsetter Hawks, the latter having fallen to a first defeat when doing down 2-1 to Club Sando.

Malachai Daniel scored the second of his team’s goals and also gave a Man of the Match performance as Defence Force whipped Police.