Another ‘Caribbean’ medal for Douglas

DERRON DOUGLAS marched into the medal round but two of his compatriots were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
After being edged 14-12 in his first match of the day in the first round of the under-19 main draw, the Trinidad and Tobago roared back to win eight straight and assure himself of at least a silver medal.
Douglas eventually defeated Andres Lora of Dominican Republic 11-7, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 and he later whipped Puerto Rican Jose Nieves 11-7, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarter-finals. The country’s fourth-ranked player will oppose title favourite Oscar Birriel around noon, while two other Puerto Ricans will clash in the other semi-final.
After having the second best record in the round-robin group stage, Chloe Fraser received a bye straight into the last eight in the under-15 draw. The 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champ was then defeated 11-5, 11-6, 1-11, 17-15, 12-10 by Kailyn Cruz Rosado of Puerto Rico.
After taking down Antonio Vila of Dominican Republic 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the first round of the boys’ equivalent draw, Malik Gopaul went down 11-2, 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 to Puerto Rican Sebastian Cruz in the quarters.
Sekel McIntosh was the other one of the nine-member T&T contingent to qualify for the knockout stage, but he was then brushed aside 11-0, 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 by Ryan Cuadro of Puerto Rico in their battle for a place in the last eight in the Under-15 category.
The combination of McIntosh, Gopaul, Josiah Joseph and Ethan Ramcharan had earned the bronze medal in the team competition, while Douglas, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed had earned a medal of the same colour in the Under-19 division last Saturday. The six-day tournament ends today.