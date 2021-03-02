Another D’Abadie stunner

Declan John

WELL DONE: Declan John, right, receives his Most Valuable Player prize from Cherelle Joseph-Samaroo.

D’ABADIE YOUTHS produced another major upset in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Monday night in their backyard.

The bottom-of-the-table team stunned joint second-placed Solo Crusaders 3-2 at D’Abadie Community Centre for only their second win from eight outings in the competition.

D’Abadie’s first victory turned out to be the biggest shocker of the first round as, after losing their first four fixtures, they prevailed 3-1 to prevent the then unbeaten WASA Club from completing a hat-trick of victories.

With Monday’s fixture deadlocked at two, Declan John got the hosts across the finish line by beating N’kosi Rouse 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 for the three points.

John had been trounced 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 in the opener by Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, who came back after two five-set wins by the hosts to take down Everton Sorzano 11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10 and force the decider.

Sorzano edged Rouse 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, and then out-of-form top-ten player Anson Wellington almost allowed a two-game lead to slip before recovering to close out Andrew Alexander 11-8, 11-9, 12-14, 8-11, 11-7.

John was given the nod for Most Valuable Player over Brown, a 46-year-old semi-retired former national champion who has lost just once and is the leading player of the tournament thus far.

Teams are awarded a point for a defeat and as a result Crusaders joined QPCC (QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites in the lead on 19 points.

However the title favourites, who have won all six since losing the first fixture of the competition 3-2 to Crusaders on January 26, have two in hand.

There are no matches on the schedule tonight but both Crusaders and D’Abadie will be in action from seven o’clock tonight.

Crusaders will oppose Southerners at Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters and Hillview Renegades will entertain D’Abadie at Knowles Street, Curepe.

The second and final round of the round-robin stage will conclude next weekend and then the top four finishers will then square off in a Big Four playoff to determine the champions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JOURNEY BEGINS

JOURNEY BEGINS

“Everything is geared towards the World Cup which is far away but winning is a habit. We just need to find a way to start to win cricket matches.”

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard wants to fill up his side’s win column and he is hoping this latest combination of players will fulfill that goal against Sri

Lanka.

Mitchell retains TATT’s top post

HAYDEN MITCHELL was appointed president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago for the third consecutive time on Sunday, at National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Another D’Abadie stunner

Another D’Abadie stunner

D’ABADIE YOUTHS produced another major upset in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Monday night in their backyard.

The bottom-of-the-table team stunned joint second-placed Solo Crusaders 3-2 at D’Abadie Community Centre for only their second win from eight outings in the competition.

WIPA congratulates T&T Red Force

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on winning the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

The Red Force defeated the Guyana Jaguars by 152 runs in the final, having posted 362 after being sent in to bat.

No messing around

No messing around

So the not-so-Super50 is over. But at least the best team won.

The Red Force lived up to their favourites tag impressively, one has to say. Playing unbeaten through a tournament is no mean feat, especially at a period in West Indies cricket where inconsistency is the norm.

Sancho selected for FIFA course

Sancho selected for FIFA course

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) wishes to advise that former men’s national footballer and member of the historic 2006 World Cup squad, Brent Sancho, has been selected as a successful candidate by world football’s governing body for the inaugural FIFA Diploma in Club management.