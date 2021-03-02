Another D’Abadie stunner

D’ABADIE YOUTHS produced another major upset in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Monday night in their backyard.
The bottom-of-the-table team stunned joint second-placed Solo Crusaders 3-2 at D’Abadie Community Centre for only their second win from eight outings in the competition.
D’Abadie’s first victory turned out to be the biggest shocker of the first round as, after losing their first four fixtures, they prevailed 3-1 to prevent the then unbeaten WASA Club from completing a hat-trick of victories.
With Monday’s fixture deadlocked at two, Declan John got the hosts across the finish line by beating N’kosi Rouse 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 for the three points.
John had been trounced 11-2, 11-9, 11-5 in the opener by Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, who came back after two five-set wins by the hosts to take down Everton Sorzano 11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10 and force the decider.
Sorzano edged Rouse 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, and then out-of-form top-ten player Anson Wellington almost allowed a two-game lead to slip before recovering to close out Andrew Alexander 11-8, 11-9, 12-14, 8-11, 11-7.
John was given the nod for Most Valuable Player over Brown, a 46-year-old semi-retired former national champion who has lost just once and is the leading player of the tournament thus far.
Teams are awarded a point for a defeat and as a result Crusaders joined QPCC (QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites in the lead on 19 points.
However the title favourites, who have won all six since losing the first fixture of the competition 3-2 to Crusaders on January 26, have two in hand.
There are no matches on the schedule tonight but both Crusaders and D’Abadie will be in action from seven o’clock tonight.
Crusaders will oppose Southerners at Laventille Rhythm Section Headquarters and Hillview Renegades will entertain D’Abadie at Knowles Street, Curepe.
The second and final round of the round-robin stage will conclude next weekend and then the top four finishers will then square off in a Big Four playoff to determine the champions.