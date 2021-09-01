THE DOMINCAN REPUBLIC struck gold for the second time in succession when the curtain fell on the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Continental Volleyball Championship Tuesday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Eight-time Caribbean champions Trinidad and Tobago finished in the seventh and last position on Saturday after losing in straight sets against Costa Rica.
After stunning the Unites States in five sets in the previous edition of this biennial tournament in 2019, the Dominican Republic were forced to go down to the wire again to capture their third title.
The world No. 7 team eventually got home 25-22, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 over Puerto Ricao, who were attempting to complete a sweep after lifting the trophy in the men’s equivalent tournament – with victory over Canada – for the first time last week.
The Puerto Ricans, the 16th-ranked team in the world, lost to the Canadians in four sets in the round-robin stage on Saturday, but gained their revenge 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20 in Monday night’s semi-finals.
The Dominican Republic booked the other place in the title match with a surprisingly one-sided 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 triumph over the United States.
The world’s top-ranked team then lost again for the bronze medal when they were edged 25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8 by the Canadians after prevailing in five when they squared off in the first match of the tournament on Thursday.
The gold and silver-medallists from the men’s and women’s competitions qualified for next year’s World Championships and the Puerto Ricans were the only players to earn tickets to both tournaments.
The T&T men and women finished at the rear in both events.
In addition to being the lowest-ranked (No. 68) of the seven participants, it was the most inexperienced T&T women’s team in a major tournament in many years as a result of the unavailability of many key players.
The eight-time Caribbean champs were outclassed in straight sets by all three opponents in their round-robin group—Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.
The Mexicans ended up beating Costa Rica 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 on Monday night for fifth place after a similar victory in Group B three nights earlier.