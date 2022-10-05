GOLDEN GIRLS: Naparima Girls’ High School pupils Mikah Stroude, from left, and Priyanka Khellawan pose with ASJA Girls’ College, Tunapuna, pupils Rebekah Sterling, Ashlea Mohammed and Shreya Maharaj during the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on the weekend. Stroude and Khellawan teamed up to win the girls’ Under-19 team and doubles titles for “Naps”.