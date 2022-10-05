Naparima Girls’ High School pupils Mikah Stroude

GOLDEN GIRLS: Naparima Girls’ High School pupils Mikah Stroude, from left, and Priyanka Khellawan pose with ASJA Girls’ College, Tunapuna, pupils Rebekah Sterling, Ashlea Mohammed and Shreya Maharaj during the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on the weekend. Stroude and Khellawan teamed up to win the girls’ Under-19 team and doubles titles for “Naps”.

NAPARIMA College captured the boys’ Under-15 crown in the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament last Sunday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Josiah Joseph, who had lifted the age-group trophy in the National Youth Championship a few weeks ago, won twice as the southerners dismissed St Mary’s College 3-1 in the final.

The Silverbowl Under-13 champion got the ball rolling by beating Aidan Noel 11-13, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3, and he came to put the icing on the cake by exacting revenge on Jonathan Cottoy (11-6, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7) for the defeat he suffered in the “National Youth” Under-13 final.

Just before Jasir Mohammed had made 2-1 for “Naps” by edging Cameron Cudjoe 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

This victory came after Cottoy had levelled proceedings for St Mary’s with a commanding 11-1, 11-4, 11-7 triumph over Luke Kenoo, who combined with Joseph over the weekend to strike gold in the doubles event.

Their sister school, Naparima Girls’ High School, claimed the Under-­19 doubles title, courtesy former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan and Mikah Stroude.

After both semi-finals went to the deciding fifth match, Presentation College edged St George’s College for the boys’ Under-19 title in a fixture which also went the distance.

National youth player Sameer Ali won both matches in three straight games for the runner-up, but the three players from “Pres” notched a victory each. Justin Bachan, who had lost the opener 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 to Ali, ended up the hero when he took down Shareek Khan 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 to clinch victory.

Essa Mohammed had earned the first point for the eventual champs by whipping Khan 11-4, 11-1, 11-7, and they then went ahead for the first time when Nirvan Narinesingh edged Akash Singh 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7. “Pres” had edged Fatima College and St George’s had denied Arima Central Secondary by the same 3-2 score in the semis.

Joseph had also prevailed both times in straight games as champs “Naps” edged Fatima 3-2 for a place in the Under-15 final against a St Mary’s College outfit which had marched past Presentation College San Fernando 3-0 in the semis.

St Mary’s Noel and Cottoy lifted the Under-13 doubles crown, while the “Arima” pair of Samuel Humphreys and Antido Renwick were triumphant in the Under-19 division. The singles events will be in the spotlight when the two-weekend tournament resumes on Saturday.

