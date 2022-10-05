NAPARIMA College captured the boys’ Under-15 crown in the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament last Sunday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Josiah Joseph, who had lifted the age-group trophy in the National Youth Championship a few weeks ago, won twice as the southerners dismissed St Mary’s College 3-1 in the final.
The Silverbowl Under-13 champion got the ball rolling by beating Aidan Noel 11-13, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3, and he came to put the icing on the cake by exacting revenge on Jonathan Cottoy (11-6, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7) for the defeat he suffered in the “National Youth” Under-13 final.
Just before Jasir Mohammed had made 2-1 for “Naps” by edging Cameron Cudjoe 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.
This victory came after Cottoy had levelled proceedings for St Mary’s with a commanding 11-1, 11-4, 11-7 triumph over Luke Kenoo, who combined with Joseph over the weekend to strike gold in the doubles event.
Their sister school, Naparima Girls’ High School, claimed the Under-19 doubles title, courtesy former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan and Mikah Stroude.
After both semi-finals went to the deciding fifth match, Presentation College edged St George’s College for the boys’ Under-19 title in a fixture which also went the distance.
National youth player Sameer Ali won both matches in three straight games for the runner-up, but the three players from “Pres” notched a victory each. Justin Bachan, who had lost the opener 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 to Ali, ended up the hero when he took down Shareek Khan 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 to clinch victory.
Essa Mohammed had earned the first point for the eventual champs by whipping Khan 11-4, 11-1, 11-7, and they then went ahead for the first time when Nirvan Narinesingh edged Akash Singh 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7. “Pres” had edged Fatima College and St George’s had denied Arima Central Secondary by the same 3-2 score in the semis.
Joseph had also prevailed both times in straight games as champs “Naps” edged Fatima 3-2 for a place in the Under-15 final against a St Mary’s College outfit which had marched past Presentation College San Fernando 3-0 in the semis.
St Mary’s Noel and Cottoy lifted the Under-13 doubles crown, while the “Arima” pair of Samuel Humphreys and Antido Renwick were triumphant in the Under-19 division. The singles events will be in the spotlight when the two-weekend tournament resumes on Saturday.