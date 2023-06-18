Another signpost

Jason Holder

ON THE OFFENSIVE: West Indies’ Jason Holder in action during his knock of 56 in their ICC World Cup Qualifier match against the USA at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, yesterday. Holder was named Player of the Match, which West Indies won by 39 runs.

 —Photo: AP

First, a quick bit of cricket.

West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.

In any event though, there’s no escaping the distressing reality that the two-time former champions are likely to face at least a couple stern challenges over the next three weeks in the quest to claim one of the two remaining places available for the big occasion in India later this year.

It is obviously an embarrassment for former captain Carl Hooper to be in this situation in his new role as batting coach. But it is what it is and there’s really no point going over the same tired old arguments over why we are down to this level and why it is so hard to escape this quagmire of widespread mediocrity.

So let’s go to football, and the good fortune of automatic qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup via a technicality. And yes, it is a technicality that has earned us a side-door entry to the regional showpiece in the United States. It’s not about us doing the right things or staying true to the right processes or whatever. It’s about Nicaragua violating the rules regarding the eligibility of one player and therefore paying the price.

If we want to beat the drum about justice being done given the Nicaraguans’ dirty and delaying tactics in the vital encounter in Tobago three months ago, no problem, except that this version of the “God is a Trini” delusion really gets us nowhere as far as developing a culture (football culture in this case) built on discipline, integrity and accountability.

That said, what can we expect from the national team in a preliminary group headed by the formidable host nation, who are the title-holders, and also includes a Jamaican squad that will be much stronger than the one over which Angus Eve’s men prevailed in a two-game series in JA three months ago? And secondly, isn’t the retention of just eight players from the squad which defeated Guatemala 1-0 eight days ago in Pennsylvania an admission that the domestic game is still well short of the standard required to prepare players for international duty?

To the first question, getting out of that group to reach the knockout stage will be an outstanding effort, given what is to be expected from the Jamaicans and Americans, who are Trinidad and Tobago’s final group opponents after their opening encounter against one of the late qualifiers—Curacao, St Kitts/Nevis, French Guiana and St Maarten are the contenders—on June 25.

Eve has emphasised the structure and effectiveness of the team’s defensive system although that will surely be tested to a degree beyond anything they would have come up against so far this year. Defensive discipline is not a term that comes immediately to mind when attempting to characterise Trinidad and Tobago football, so it will be interesting to see how they weather the anticipated storms for those encounters against the Jamaicans on June 28 and then the Americans on July 2.

As for the second question, we really shouldn’t be too alarmed when a coach packs his squad with foreign-based players ahead of a major campaign because, to use the head coach’s description of himself as a pragmatist, it is really about getting the best players for a specific task. Like here, it is an ongoing discussion in Jamaica when a host of foreign-based players (especially those born and playing in England with Jamaican family connections) are drafted in for a major assignment.

Maybe the more relevant question is what do we need to do at the domestic level to raise the level of the game, especially when it comes to fitness and work ethic? Talented players will always seek more lucrative professional opportunities elsewhere and that is just simple economics at play. We can’t possibly compete with what bigger nations near and far have to offer.

But why does it seem to be acceptable to be so deficient in the matter of match fitness? Is it that our generally lackadaisical manner is so deeply entrenched in the national psyche that we just don’t feel the need to up our game, and that it necessitates getting out of here to a more demanding environment to get up to speed with the highest international standards?

Tournaments like the Gold Cup are important markers for where we are and the direction in which we are heading. However it goes, it would be a welcome departure from the usual knee-jerk exaggerations to properly contextualise those performances, assuming we are really serious about taking football forward in this country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ONE IN THE BAG

ONE IN THE BAG

Gajanand Singh returned to haunt West Indies with a counter-attacking maiden One-Day International hundred but veteran Johnson Charles headlined a quartet of half-century makers as the Caribbean side coasted to a 39-run victory over USA, yesterday.

Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dion La Foucaud is the new man in charge of the Cayman Islands’ national women’s programme, the Cayman Islands Football Association revealed.

The CIFA announced La Foucaud’s appointment, stating: The Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Dion La Foucaud as the person who will be responsible for women’s national football technical activities in the Cayman Islands.”

Shabazz grounded

Shabazz grounded

TRINIDADIAN Jamaal Shabazz got Guyana to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers, currently taking place in Florida, USA.

The “Golden Jaguars” are in Fort Lauderdale without their head-coach Shabazz, owing to United States visa issues, conceivably emanating from his historical links to the Jamaat al Muslimeen. Over the past three decades, Shabazz has coached T&T men’s and women’s national teams. He has also been coach of the men’s national teams of St Lucia and Guyana.

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

The 2023 Junior National Body-building & Fitness Championship takes place on Saturday.

The event will be held at its traditional venue, Cascadia Hotel & Convention Centre, beginning from 7 p.m.

This will mark the second Juniors since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Body-building returned after the long layoff with the staging of the Junior Championship last September, a very small event. Many competitions had to be shelved during a time when there were restrictions on congregating, and sport activities ground to a halt.

Another signpost

Another signpost

West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.