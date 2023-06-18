Another signpost

First, a quick bit of cricket.
West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.
In any event though, there’s no escaping the distressing reality that the two-time former champions are likely to face at least a couple stern challenges over the next three weeks in the quest to claim one of the two remaining places available for the big occasion in India later this year.
It is obviously an embarrassment for former captain Carl Hooper to be in this situation in his new role as batting coach. But it is what it is and there’s really no point going over the same tired old arguments over why we are down to this level and why it is so hard to escape this quagmire of widespread mediocrity.
So let’s go to football, and the good fortune of automatic qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup via a technicality. And yes, it is a technicality that has earned us a side-door entry to the regional showpiece in the United States. It’s not about us doing the right things or staying true to the right processes or whatever. It’s about Nicaragua violating the rules regarding the eligibility of one player and therefore paying the price.
If we want to beat the drum about justice being done given the Nicaraguans’ dirty and delaying tactics in the vital encounter in Tobago three months ago, no problem, except that this version of the “God is a Trini” delusion really gets us nowhere as far as developing a culture (football culture in this case) built on discipline, integrity and accountability.
That said, what can we expect from the national team in a preliminary group headed by the formidable host nation, who are the title-holders, and also includes a Jamaican squad that will be much stronger than the one over which Angus Eve’s men prevailed in a two-game series in JA three months ago? And secondly, isn’t the retention of just eight players from the squad which defeated Guatemala 1-0 eight days ago in Pennsylvania an admission that the domestic game is still well short of the standard required to prepare players for international duty?
To the first question, getting out of that group to reach the knockout stage will be an outstanding effort, given what is to be expected from the Jamaicans and Americans, who are Trinidad and Tobago’s final group opponents after their opening encounter against one of the late qualifiers—Curacao, St Kitts/Nevis, French Guiana and St Maarten are the contenders—on June 25.
Eve has emphasised the structure and effectiveness of the team’s defensive system although that will surely be tested to a degree beyond anything they would have come up against so far this year. Defensive discipline is not a term that comes immediately to mind when attempting to characterise Trinidad and Tobago football, so it will be interesting to see how they weather the anticipated storms for those encounters against the Jamaicans on June 28 and then the Americans on July 2.
As for the second question, we really shouldn’t be too alarmed when a coach packs his squad with foreign-based players ahead of a major campaign because, to use the head coach’s description of himself as a pragmatist, it is really about getting the best players for a specific task. Like here, it is an ongoing discussion in Jamaica when a host of foreign-based players (especially those born and playing in England with Jamaican family connections) are drafted in for a major assignment.
Maybe the more relevant question is what do we need to do at the domestic level to raise the level of the game, especially when it comes to fitness and work ethic? Talented players will always seek more lucrative professional opportunities elsewhere and that is just simple economics at play. We can’t possibly compete with what bigger nations near and far have to offer.
But why does it seem to be acceptable to be so deficient in the matter of match fitness? Is it that our generally lackadaisical manner is so deeply entrenched in the national psyche that we just don’t feel the need to up our game, and that it necessitates getting out of here to a more demanding environment to get up to speed with the highest international standards?
Tournaments like the Gold Cup are important markers for where we are and the direction in which we are heading. However it goes, it would be a welcome departure from the usual knee-jerk exaggerations to properly contextualise those performances, assuming we are really serious about taking football forward in this country.