Another silver for Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye seized women’s 60 metres silver at the Meeting de l’Eure World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Monday.
The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked a season’s best 7.19 seconds to finish behind American Kayla White, the winner in 7.13, and ahead of Israel’s Diana Vaisman (7.28). In the qualifying round, Ahye won heat two in 7.26.
Ahye has competed at three meets in France this season, earning one gold medal and two silvers.
At the Indoor Gorilla Classic in Kansas, USA, last Friday, Safiya John disturbed the sand at a personal best 6.08 metres to strike women’s long jump gold. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior earned 60m hurdles silver in 8.35 seconds.
In the men’s 400m, Butler Community College’s Judah Taylor, William Jewell College’s Justen O’Brien and Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Che Rochford were 20th, 31st and 54th, respectively, on the oversized track, in 49.05 seconds, 49.38 and 50.38.
Joanna Rogers got home in 58.03 seconds for 23rd spot overall in the women’s 400m. Her Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Genesis Joseph returned a time of one minute, 55.68 seconds for 30th spot overall in the men’s 800m. And Rochford clocked 8.88 seconds to finish 31st in men’s 60m hurdles qualifying. He did not progress to the next round.
At the Music City Challenge, in Tennessee, Kashief King was fifth fastest in the seeded men’s 400m. The University of Illinois student crossed the finish line on the oversized track in 47.73 seconds.
In Illinois, Joshua Jacob St Clair finished fourth in his section and fifth overall in the Wisconsin Windy City Invitational men’s 400m invite in 48.70 seconds.
St Clair’s University of South Florida teammate, Kadesha Prescott was 13th fastest in the women’s 60m semis in 7.57 seconds. The top eight sprinters progressed to the final. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell clocked 7.72 in the qualifying round to finish 21st. The top 16 advanced to the semis. Prescott was 20th in the 200m in 24.65.
At the Iowa State Classic, in Iowa, Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez finished sixth overall in the women’s 400m in 56.61 seconds. University of Iowa sophomore Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 14.69 metres for ninth spot in the women’s shot put.
At the Don Kirby Open & Elite meet, in New Mexico, Boise State University’s David Pierce was eighth fastest in the men’s 200m in 21.70 seconds. Jenea Spinks finished ninth overall in the women’s 200m in 24.79. The University of California, Berkeley junior was 14th in the 60m dash in 7.56.
In Texas, Jalen Purcell was second fastest in the Texas Tech Shootout men’s 60m semis in a personal best 6.70 seconds. The West Texas A&M University sprinter opted out of the final. In the opening round, Purcell was second fastest in 6.74, while New Mexico Junior College student Timothy Frederick was 24th in 6.93. Frederick was 16th in the 200m “B” event in 22.09.
South Plains College student Justin Guy was 10th in the men’s 60m hurdles semis in 7.99 seconds, missing out on a lane in the eight-man final by just one-hundredth of a second. Guy was fourth fastest in the opening round in 8.06. Another South Plains athlete, Camille Lewis clocked 58.34 for 27th spot in the women’s 400m.