TEAM TTO ended their North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship with another silver, this time courtesy of the men’s 4x 100 relay team last evening in the Bahamas.
The quartet comprising Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr, Asa Guevara and Kyle Greaux edged out Jamaica for the silver although both squads were timed in 38.94 seconds. The USA team of Lawrence Johnson, Brandon Carnes, Isaiah Young, and Kyree King powered to victory in 38.29 seconds.
TTO’s second silver followed on from Keshorn Walcott’s silver in the men’s javelin on Saturday night.
Team TTO did not fare as well in other events their athletes competed in.
The TTO women’s sprint quartet of Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Reyare Thomas, and Shaniqua Bascombe placed fourth in the women’s 4x100 relay, crossing the line in 43.81 seconds.
The USA squad of Javianne Oliver, Celera Barnes, Teahna Daniels and Morolake Akinosun stormed to gold in 42.35 seconds. The Bahamas copped the silver in 43.34 while Jamaica grabbed the bronze in 43.39 seconds.
In the women’s 200-metre dash, Team TTO sprinters failed to secure a podium place with (Mauricia) Prieto finishing fourth in 23.49 seconds while T&T’s second entrant (Reyare) Thomas failed to finish.
That race was won by USA’s Brittany Brown in 22.35 seconds with the Bahamas’ Tynia Gaitner bagging the silver in 22.41 seconds, while another USA sprinter A’Keyla Mitchell, secured bronze in 22.53 seconds.
Like Thomas. Greaux also failed to finish his race in the men’s 200-metre event, the half-lap contest won by Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson in 19.87 seconds. The USA went two-three with Kyree King (20.00) and Josephus Lyles (20.13)—the brother of world champion Noah Lyles.