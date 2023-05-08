PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN was the only player to capture more than one title over the weekend in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Silverbowl Junior Table Tennis Championships over the weekend at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The former three-time Caribbean Under-13 champion took down Imani Edwards-Taylor in the final of both the Under-19 and 21 divisions.
Khellawan had also defeated the southpaw for two titles – Under-15 and 18 – the last time all age-groups the tournament took place in early March 2020, just a week before the first Covid-19 shutdown.
She had been the overwhelming favourite at the time, but was the underdog last weekend against the hottest player since the pandemic.
But just as she had done in the three major open tournaments – Silverbowl, National Championships and Classified Championships – since the mid-August resumption, Edwards-Taylor stumbled at the final hurdle. The southpaw was edged 4-11, 12-10,11-8, 8-11, 11-8 in Saturday’s Under-19 final, but started the next day with an 5-11, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7 revenge triumph over Khellawan in the round-robin stage of the Under-21 category.
However it was a completely different story when they squared off later in the final as the PowerGen player, who had won their first clash of the season in the national trials two months ago, comfortably prevailed 11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4.
Elizabeth Rajah and Daniel Bhim came close to capturing double crowns. Rajah lifted the Under-11 trophy with an 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 triumph over national Under-9 champ Rukha Campbell-Smith, who is also the national Under-10 champ in tennis.
However, the Carenage Blaster player had to settle for the silver medal in the Under-13 category when she went down 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the final against Jinai Samuel.
Bhim beat Aaron Noel 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 to capture the Under-11 title for the second straight year.
But the PowerGen player was forced to default in the Under-13 semi-finals and his older brother Joshua ended up overwhelming Liam Rattoo 11-8, 11-8, 11-2 for the title.