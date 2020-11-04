BRIAN THOMASOS could be a chip off the old bock.
Playing in his very first tournament, the son of former national champion Keith Thomasos captured the Under-10 doubles crown in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament Tuesday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After taking down Scott Abraham and Alex Sharma 6-3 in the semi-finals on Sunday, Brian and Zelig Williams were 4-2, 4-2 winners over Nicholas Abraham and Jack Brown in the final.
Brown was attempting to sweep the division as he had overwhelmed Brian 6-0 and then come from behind to edge Darius Rahaman 1-4, 5-3, 10/3 for the singles title on Sunday night.
Eva Pasea picked up from where she left off last season when she scored a convincing 4-0, 4-1 triumph over Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith in Tuesday’s Under-12 singles final.
Pasea won this title in the last competition last season, the RBC Junior Tournament in December, but because Covid-19 played havoc with sports this season, this is the first national junior tournament this year.
Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah had also been forced to settle for the runner-up berth in the boys’ equivalent draw the day before when he was beaten 4-0, 4-2 by Caribbean Under-12 champ Kale Dalla Costa.
Makeda Bain, who had been crowned the tournament’s first champ with a 5-3, 4-1 triumph over Karissa Mohammed, has also reached the doubles final and could sweep the Under-10 division on Saturday.
All finals had been scheduled for last Sunday, but there was rain on all three days of the first weekend and the boys’ Under-12 doubles event was actually cancelled.
The Under-14, 16 and 18 categories will be contested from tomorrow until Sunday.
This is first official tennis competition in the country since the Tranquillity Open tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of the pandemic.