TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers showed their intention from kick-off and never looked back during Wednesday night’s sequel against Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football leaders AC Port of Spain who had beaten them just four days earlier.
It was all a far cry from Sunday when a few miles away at the Larry Gomes Stadium, AC Port of Spain won 2-1, with a late Jaden Prowell goal handing Rangers a first loss of the season. On Wednesday night, Rangers were all business and leading by three first half goals before AC Port of Spain rallied and just fell short at 3-2. Both parties agreed afterwards that the match was a great endorsement for the TT Premier League.
“Credit to Rangers, very good game. They did the job in the first half,” stated Gilbert Bateau, AC Port of Spain’s assistant coach.
However, Bateau felt the Port of Spain-based “Capital Boyz” had done enough to leave La Horquetta with a point.
“AC Port of Spain arrived late. Nevertheless, it was another thriller,” Bateau stated.
Despite evidence to the contrary, coy Rangers owner Richard Ferguson maintained that AC Port of Spain outplayed his team, “over the entire 90 minutes”.
“We managed to save one penalty and we were a bit lucky,” Ferguson said. “They are the best team in the tournament, I feel.”
Playing at home before a big crowd, Rangers were all business in the first half and displayed none of the aversion to goal shown by Defence Force in the opening match of the double-header. Real Gill and Kaihim Thomas terrorised, as AC Port of Spain struggled to match the early intensity. But it was unheralded Man-of-the-Match Isaiah Raymond, who broke through early and spectacularly.
With just 49 seconds on the clock, Raymond flicked Thomas’ corner-kick in at the near post and Rangers were ahead 1-0. Raymond added a second ten minutes later to double up the score and Thomas then put a low shot deep into the corner of goalie Marvin Phillip’s net for 3-0.
The Capital Boyz began to fight back when captain Duane Muckette swept the ball high past Rangers goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire for 3-1, giving the league leaders some hope going into the half-time break. They got even closer when Che Benny converted an 82nd minute penalty, leaving the home team hanging on at the end. Had Muckette not missed a 66th minute penalty, AC Port of Spain would have been level. But Rangers goalkeeper St Hillaire read the spot kick perfectly, having himself committed the infringement by fouling slippery winger Jamoul Francois, who had escaped the poor defensive work of centre-back Leslie Russell.
Earlier on the night, Defence Force wasted a tonne of chances when drawing 2-2 with a San Juan Jabloteh side they had beaten 2-1 on Saturday.
Strengthened by the addition of 36-year-old veteran striker Kevon “Showtime” Woodley and national youth midfielder Jaheim Faustin to the squad via the transfer window, Jabloteh were dangerous. Woodley lived up to his “Showtime” alias by scoring twice, as Jabloteh led both times.
For Defence Force, national winger Reon Moore was penetrative until reaching the goal, and striker Brent Sam was doing his very, very best to convince national coach Angus Eve to keep him out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, by missing easy chances. However, the lanky striker eventually headed home a corner to pull the “Army” level just before the first half ended. In the second half, Woodley shot low and found the far corner to put Jabloteh up 2-1 and Defence Force got level again through Jameel Cooper.
Other matches saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando moving into second with a 3-1 win over slumping Morvant Caledonia United. They got a hat-trick from Nathaniel “Natty” James, the national youth striker. Veteran former national striker Willis Plaza also got a brace as Central FC shut out bottom-placed Prisons FC 3-0.
TTPFL RESULTS:
Wednesday
• Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3 (Isaiah Raymond 1st, 11th, Kaihim Thomas 32nd) AC Port of Spain 2 (Duane Muckette 41st, Che Benny pen 82nd)
• Club Sando FC 3 (Nathaniel James 27th, 60th, 92nd) Morvant Caledonia United 1 (Phillip Tinto 94th)
• Defence Force 2 (Brent Sam 50th, Jameel Cooper 66th) San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Kevon Woodly 35th, 48)
• Central FC 3 (Ricardo John 17th, Willis Plaza 28th, 66th) Prisons Service FC 0
• W Connection 1 (Craig Wilson 73rd) Cunupia FC 1 (Romario Williams 75th)
• Police FC 1 (Jabari Mitchell 31st) Point Fortin Civic 1 (Luke Phillips 56th)
TTPFL STANDINGS
Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS
1. AC Port of Spain 12 10 0 2 32 9 +23 30
2. Club Sando 12 9 2 1 25 12 +13 29
3. La Horquetta Rangers 10 8 1 1 35 13 +22 25
4. Defence Force 11 8 1 2 25 9 +16 25
5. Central FC 12 7 1 4 25 15 +10 22
6. W Connection 12 4 2 6 12 16 -4 14
7. Police 11 4 1 6 16 20 -4 13
8. Point Fortin 12 3 2 7 9 15 -6 11
9. San Juan Jabloteh 12 2 2 8 12 25 -13 8
10. M Caledonia Utd 12 2 2 8 10 26 -16 8
11. Cunupia 12 2 2 8 8 25 -17 8
12. Prison Service 12 2 2 8 6 30 -24 8