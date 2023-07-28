Another tough day for Carter at FINA ‘Worlds’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top swimmer Dylan Carter has a final chance to impact the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championship, when he contests the 50-metre backstroke event.
After press time, the 27-year-old was scheduled to compete in heat three, swimming out of lane four, at around 10 o’clock last night.
Earlier in the competition, Carter failed to make it to the final of either the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events. He fared little better in Thursday night’s preliminary heats of the 50m freestyle, in which he failed to reach the semi-finals (last 16) stage.
Swimming out of lane eight, in heat 11 of 13, Carter failed to advance after finishing sixth in 22.10 seconds. However, the former USC graduate still had a chance to move to the semi-final phase via a swim-off against Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders.
In that “repechage”, Carter was clocked in 22.14 when trailing the Arubian (22.10).