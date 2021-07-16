Another whitewash

The West Indies women A had some bright spots with the bat, but it wasn’t enough to stop a rampant Pakistan women A who clinched a seven-wicket win yesterday to sweep the one-day series 3-0 and finish their Caribbean tour with a perfect record.
Having dismissed the hosts for 204 after sending them into bat first, Pakistan responded with another good batting display to reach 205 for three to seal the victory in just 42.2 overs. Pakistan women A also won the preceding T20 series 3-0.
Yesterday, the Windies women A were off to a decent start with the bat with skipper Reniece Boyce getting into gear with two boundaries off Maham Tariq in the fourth over. However, Boyce departed in the next over for just 12. Her opening partner Rachel Vincent was dismissed soon after as the hosts slipped to 45 for two in the tenth over.
A 53-run third wicket partnership between Zaida James and Qiana Joseph provided the Windies with some impetus, but the visitors soon hit back with off-break bowler Saba Nazir removing the aforementioned pair in the space of three overs. James was caught behind for 11, off 32 balls, while Joseph was bowled for 48 off 56 deliveries.
Shabika Gajnabi (40) and Sheneta Grimmond continued the fight for the hosts with a 57-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking the score to 175 for four in the 35th over when the innings went into decline after the pair were dismissed in consecutive overs.
The West Indies women’s tail wagged a bit with Karishma Ramharack hitting an unbeaten 21, off 33 balls, to ensure they crossed the 200-run mark, but no one else could make an impact with the bat.
It was a different story for the visitors as their top order delivered with the bat to set up an easy win in the end. Openers Javeria Rauf (43) and Ayesha Zafar (36) put on 66 for the first wicket to put Pakistan on course in their run chase before Aliya Riaz (63 n.o.) and Sidra Nawaz (28 n.o.) combined in an unbroken 89-run fourth wicket stand to take the visitors over the line.
Riaz top-scored for the Pakistanis with an unbeaten 63, off 77 balls. She struck eight fours, including back-to-back boundaries off Ramharack, to bring the A team series to an end.