Anthony 4th in 10k open water event

TTO swimmer Zachary Anthony led for seven of the eight laps of the boys 14-17 10k but faded to fourth after being struck on his head going into the final lap at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, which concluded yesterday at the Lago de Ilopango in El Salvador.
Anthony earned a welt near his right temple for his troubles but no medal as that incident involving a Mexican swimmer saw him stop to orient himself before re-joining the race when the main contenders had already bolted towards the finish.
Striking incidents, sometimes intentional other times incidental, often occur in the open water version of the aquatics when swimmers are jockeying for position.
It was no consolation for Anthony who had to ice his welt post-race and watch the award ceremony from off the podium, the TTO swimmer finishing in two hours, ten minutes and 58.42 seconds while unable to add to his 5k bronze from Tuesday.
The race was won by the 5k champion from Mexico Roberto Ochoa in 2.06:50.48 ahead of his compatriot Melendez Hernandez (2.09:02.33) while Puerto Rico’s Yeshua Cruz earned bronze in 2.09:05.36.
Anthony’s teammate, Amelia Rajack, placed seventh in the girls 14-17 10k, stopping the clock in 2.40:47.49 while Isaac Tuberoso was ninth in the boys 18 & over 10k in 2,43:50.58.
The TTO team is expected back home early tomorrow morning.