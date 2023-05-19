Anthony splashes to 800m ‘free’ gold

MARLINS AQUATICS swimmer Zachary Anthony splashed to gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in the opening event of the National Open Long Course (NOLC) Swimming Championships that got underway Thursday night.
At the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, Anthony powered his way to an eight minute, 51.04 second-clocking to finish more than a minute ahead of his next competitor.
The triple 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships bronze medal winner was way ahead of his teammates Isaiah Alexander (9:51.50) and Josiah Changar (9:53.00), who claimed the other two medals in that order.
Marlins also swept the women’s 800m freestyle podium places with Aimee Le Boanc leading the way with 10:08.88 ahead of club mates Taylor Marchan (10:35.89) and Merena Martinez (10:38.21).
It was the only medal event on the night as the finals of the 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 200m breaststroke expected to splash off after press time last night.