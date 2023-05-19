Anthony splashes to 800m ‘free’ gold

MARLINS AQUATICS swimmer Zachary Anthony splashed to gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in the opening event of the National Open Long Course (NOLC) Swimming Championships that got underway Thursday night.

At the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, Anthony powered his way to an eight minute, 51.04 second-clocking to finish more than a minute ahead of his next competitor.

The triple 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships bronze medal winner was way ahead of his teammates Isaiah Alexander (9:51.50) and Josiah Changar (9:53.00), who claimed the other two medals in that order.

Marlins also swept the women’s 800m freestyle podium places with Aimee Le Boanc leading the way with 10:08.88 ahead of club mates Taylor Marchan (10:35.89) and Merena Martinez (10:38.21).

It was the only medal event on the night as the finals of the 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 200m breaststroke expected to splash off after press time last night.

‘Toco Boys’ off to a flyer in NORCECA

DANIEL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield made a flying start to the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour yesterday in Cayman Islands.

Webster, Jangoo star as QPCC whip Clarke Road in T20 Festival opener

Amir Jangoo slammed the first century of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival yesterday, while Tion Webster struck a half-century and bagged four wickets to lead the defending Premiership 1 champions to a 70-run win over Clarke Road United in the first game of a double header, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

FOR the first time in three years, former Super League clubs will be back in action following the long-awaited launch of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 competition.

Joevin Jones joins Police FC

ONE of Trinidad and Tobago’s best players in the last decade, Joevin Jones, has returned to ply his trade (temporarily) in the domestic scene with local outfit Police FC.

Jones last represented Inter Miami and made his TTPFL debut on Tuesday night, during Police’s 1-0 defeat to Central FC.

WI women get travel upgrade

WI women get travel upgrade

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced a significant change in the travel and accommodation policy for the West Indies senior women’s team.

With immediate effect, the members of the West Indies women’s squad will travel business-class for all long-haul international flights and be accommodated in single rooms for all international assignments, bringing it in line with the policy for West Indies senior men’s tours.