OVERSEAS-based Rheann Chung, Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas are among eight players representing Trinidad and Tobago in table tennis in the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, serving off today in El Salvador.

Chung, who qualified the Pan American Games a few days ago in Peru, will be accompanied on the women’s team by Imani Edwards-Taylor, Ambika Sitram and Chloe Fraser, just back from a nine-month training stint in France.