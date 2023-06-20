THE Anti-Doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Parliament yesterday, bringing Trinidad and Tobago’s “non conformities” closer to compliance with the standards of the World Anti-Doping Code.
The second reading of the Bill was moved by Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi, while the legislation is in the name of the Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe.
Al-Rawi moved the motion, “Extension of Economic Sanctions (Implementation of United Nations Resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran) Order, 2023”.
Caroni Central MP, Arnold Ram, contributed to the debate before Al-Rawi’s wind up, following which the House resolved itself into a Committee of the Whole to consider the Bill clause by clause. The Bill was then read a third time and passed, with amendments.
Al-Rawi was what he called “uncharitable” towards the Opposition’s contribution as lacking substance and fact, later underscoring the role of sport in reducing crime and encouraging economic diversification.
The minister emphasised that T&T had to ensure compliance but with legislation was constitutionally sound, while adhering to international standards.
He said the “proof is in the pudding” of the Government’s contribution so far and its commitment to sport and that this had been overlooked by the Opposition.
Al-Rawi said the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was doing its work and gave notice up to this month of the amendments it wished to be included. He also noted that the Regional Anti-Doping Agency (RADA) would also have had its work and that the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) was liaison body.
Al-Rawi said the schedules proposed by the Government were the only way to ensure, by way of the dualistic theory of law, that the laws can pass muster.
He denied Opposition statements that the Government had done almost nothing after almost eight years and commended Cudjoe, as well as her ministry’s legal team, for working to ensure the legislation was ready within the “limited” time provided by WADA.
The former attorney general said there had been widespread consultation and that the law could not have been operationalised before.
Al-Rawi had stated that T&T’s compliance with these standards were mandatory and also referred to compliance obligations under the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which required targeted financial sanctions.
Funding under laws
Al-Rawi said the Opposition had failed to mention the Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP), among other positive provisions for local athletes.
He had earlier commented on the documented role of sport in providing opportunities for young people and reducing crime.
He said the legislation passed supported this country’s obligations under the FIU, as upheld by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).
Al-Rawi said the EAAP provided financial support for nationals with the qualifying ranking, for their preparation for and participation in international events and competitions.
He noted on several occasions that funding for athletes included their coaches and other personnel.
Al-Rawi said athletes in the top ten ranking in the world and who qualified, received up to a maximum of $250,000 under the EAAP. Athletes in the top 11 to 40 in the world could receive up to $187,500 and those meddling in games, up to 75,000.
The minister called out some recent sporting achievements, including six medals since April 2023 and 34 Carifta medals from 2022.
Al-Rawi said Cudjoe has “acted with alacrity”, as he also commended the TTOC. He said with the Bill, T&T had the opportunity to “level up” in the world rankings.