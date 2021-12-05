Fully vaccinated fans will be allowed inside venues here when the country hosts the entire Super League segment of the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2022, starting next month, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew announced last week.
But he said that could change depending on Covid-19 developments in the country, given the emergence of Omicron, a new variant of the virus.
The U-19 World Cup will be held in the Caribbean from January 14 to February 5, and Antigua-Barbuda will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and title-decider. Matches will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) and Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting January 26. “As it is now, the intention is to allow fans who are vaccinated access to the venues for the matches,” Matthew said. “However, we are facing uncertain times with the emergence of a new variant, so that decision will be taken as we get closer to the time where matches will be hosted here in Antigua and Barbuda and we will continue to work with the Ministry of Health to advise us and guide us accordingly.”
Matthew promised the country will stand tall in hosting the tournament. He upheld the twin-island nation as an excellent example in safely hosting international sport. “Throughout the year, we demonstrated our ability to stage events and do it well. The CG Insurance Super 50 tournament, we successfully hosted the entire event. The Sri Lanka (men’s) tour—we delivered. We successfully hosted a Pakistan (women’s) tour as well as the South Africa women’s tour—we delivered.”
Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), echoed Matthew’s sentiments, noting that while putting on any event in the pandemic is a massive challenge, CWI has withstood the test.
“This is an extremely exciting event for us and culminates an unbelievable year of cricket, particularly in Antigua-Barbuda where we’ve hosted...more cricket in the last ten months, despite the challenges of Covid-19, than ever before. We welcomed more international teams in both our men’s and women’s sports as well as the inaugural women’s A Team series that we hosted here against Pakistan,” he said.
In addition, Grave praised the unsung heroes of the game who continue to work behind the scenes. “I want to thank probably a group of people that don’t get thanked enough—and that’s the ground staff here at the Stadium and at Coolidge Cricket Ground—not just to produce good quality wickets for the matches but for the important preparation of our teams, both the visiting teams and also the West Indies teams. [It] has been second to none,” he said. Apart from Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St. Kitts-Nevis will host the matches in the 14th edition of the tournament in which Bangladesh are defending champions.