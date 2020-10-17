A Caribbean man is gone.
Long-serving former Antigua National team coach and technical director Rolston “Debu” Williams has passed on.
Williams, 55, was the Technical Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) since 2015. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Williams was coach of the Antigua and Barbuda national football team in 2004 and was also head coach of Parham FC.
He also worked with Antigua and Barbuda women’s national football team as well as the U-20 and U-17 teams.
In November, 2012, he again became of the head coach of Antigua and Barbuda and was in charge when eventual runners-up Trinidad and Tobago edged them 2-1 at the Antigua Recreation Ground.
Among those sending condolences to Williams’ family was the Jamaican Football Federation.
“We have maintained a great relationship with this particular Federation over the years,” said President Michael Ricketts. “These are tough times indeed and we pray that everybody who was touched by Mr Williams will stay strong. May his soul Rest in Peace.”
Williams died on Wednesday morning after going into hospital the previous Friday to undergo tests, said ABFA president Everton Gonsalves, who hailed the late technical director for his contribution to the national football programme. Gonsalves said Williams complained of not feeling well and went into hospital, where things took a turn for the worse.
“Debu”, as he was called, had been ailing for some time, but he never stopped working, Gonsalves said. He immersed himself in work, developing coaching education, women’s football and school football programmes, in keeping with the strategic plans of the association that had just moved into its brand new offices.