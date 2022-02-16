Antoine excels

Aaron Antoine emerged as the standout athlete at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Preparation Meet #2, held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, on Sunday.
Antoine achieved Carifta Games qualifying standards in the Boys’ Under-20 long jump and high jump events. The Neon Wolves athlete disturbed the sand at 7.15 metres to win the long jump and cleared the bar at 2.00m to top the high jump.
Kenika Cassar attained the Carifta standard in the Girls’ Under-20 Javelin. The Toco TAFAC athlete landed the spear 40.37 metres for a comfortable victory in the event.
Abilene Wildcats athlete Shakeem McKay was also a Carifta qualifier on Sunday. McKay won the Boys’ Under-20 200 metres in 21.57 seconds—35-hundredths of a second faster than the 21.92 standard. The 18-year-old athlete also triumphed in the Boys’ Under-20 400m, completing his lap of the track in 48.55—just five-hundredths of a second slower than the 48.50 Carifta qualifying time.
Anthony Diaz, the only entrant in the Boys’ Under-20 Javelin, threw 55.63m. The versatile Point Fortin New Jets athlete won the Under-20 100m dash in 11.08 seconds and finished third overall in the 200 in 22.68.
Christopher Crawford had no rivals in the Men’s Shot Put and Discus events. The Tobago Falcons athlete threw 16.30m in the Shot Put and 49.85m in the Discus.
Jeron James was the class of the Boys’ Under-20 Discus field, the Mercury thrower landing the implement 43.89m. Tobago Select’s Dennis Daniel finished second with a 34.46m effort, with third spot going to Mercury’s Hasani Daniel (26.31m).