Aaron Antoine, Natasha Fox and Shakeem McKay are among 43 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the April 16-18 Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica.
In a media release, yesterday, the National Association of Athletics Administrations of T&T (NAAATT) listed the 43 athletes and 12 officials who will be in Jamaica for the Easter weekend meet. A notable omission is talented sprinter/long jumper Janae De Gannes.
At last weekend’s Carifta Trials, De Gannes qualified in the girls’ Under-17 100 metres, 200m and long jump events. Her Covid-19 vaccination status, however, has kept the Concorde athlete off the T&T team for the regional junior championships.
“There remains some ambiguity over the vaccination criterion for participants,” the NAAATT media release explained. “The most recent bulletin from NACAC (the regional athletics body) states that only vaccinated participants would be allowed to participate.
However, the Jamaican authorities have been easing restrictions and there may be a subsequent modification of NACAC’s current position.
“Janae De Gannes,” the media release continued, “one of our country’s most promising athletes would have qualified for three individual events. However, given her current vaccination status and NACAC’s position she has not been listed on the team.”
In a meeting with De Gannes’ parents and coach, on Tuesday, NAAATT president George Comissiong indicated that the athlete would be added to the T&T team if the situation changes by the deadline date for submission of final entries. “He also advised at that meeting,” the media release stated, “that NAAATT was actively pursuing the matter with NACAC.”
Antoine was one of the standouts at Carifta Trials, the Neon Wolves athlete qualifying in two events -- the boys’ Under-20 long jump and high jump. McKay produced a fine run to win the boys’ Under-20 200m final.
Fox is based in Jamaica, and has been in good form for Edwin Allen High School. On Tuesday, she produced Carifta standards in the girls’ Under-20 400m and 400m hurdles. Fox clocked a season’s best 55.65 seconds in the flat 400 and a personal best one minute, 00.69 seconds in the hurdles.
T&T’s top junior female sprinter, Shaniqua Bascombe was nursing an injury on the weekend and was granted an exemption from Carifta Trials. Earlier in the season, Bascombe achieved qualifying standards in the girls’ Under-20 100m and 200m, and will represent T&T in those races at the 2022 Carifta Games.
“Additionally,” the NAAATT media release noted, “three local technical officials -- John Andalcio, Janelle Edwards and Michelle Stoute -- have been appointed to senior officiating positions for the event.”
Team TTO arrive in Jamaica on April 14 and return home on April 19.