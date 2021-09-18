CHILE TICKET: Aaron Antoine leaps to victory in the Pan Am Prep Meet 1 Men’s Under-20 Long Jump at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday. The Neon Wolves athlete disturbed the sand at 7.12 metres to book his ticket to the October 22-24 Pan American U-20 Championships in Concepcion, Chile. Antoine also qualified in the high jump with a 2.06m clearance. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK