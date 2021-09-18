Aaron Antoine emerged as the standout athlete on day one of the Pan Am Prep Meet 1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday. The Neon Wolves athlete achieved Pan American Under-20 Championship qualifying standards in the long jump and high jump events.
Antoine was the class of the Men’s Under-20 long jump field, claiming top spot with a big 7.12 metres leap in round one. The winning jump was four centimetres better than the 7.08m standard required for selection on the Trinidad and Tobago team for the October 22-24 Pan Am Under-20 Champs in Concepcion, Chile.
Antoine was again past the qualifying distance in the second round, the tall jumper disturbing the sand at 7.09. He fouled his third jump, before passing in rounds four, five and six. Moses McConney finished a distant second with a 5.01m leap. His Tobago Falcons clubmate, Nabarnie Alleyne was third at 4.46.
Antoine was the lone entrant in the Under-20 high jump. But it mattered not. With the 2.00-metre Pan Am U-20 standard as his target, the 17-year-old cleared 2.06 to qualify for next month’s hemispheric meet.
Antoine opened the competition at 1.92m, getting over the bar on his first attempt. He then passed at 1.95 and 1.98. With the bar at 2.01, Antoine enjoyed another first-time clearance, and did it again at 2.06.
The Pan Am Prep meet was organised by the National Association of Athletics Administrations of T&T (NAAATT) to give athletes the opportunity to qualify for Pan Am Juniors. Also on show were athletes hoping to attend the November 25-December 4 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia. Cali 2021 will feature athletes in the 17-22 age-group competing in 28 sports.
Antoine is also in contention for selection on the T&T team for the inaugural Junior Pan Am Games. The towering jumper was the only Pan Am U20 Champs qualifier, yesterday.
Concorde’s Revell Webster topped the Men’s Under-20 100m dash in 11.18 seconds—well outside the 10.61 standard. In the Women’s Under-20 100, Reneisha Andrews of Cougars stopped the clock at 12.61. The qualifying time in that event is 11.83.
With the qualifying distance set at 13.65 metres, Mason Hall’s Jinell Campbell won the Women’s Under-20 shot put with an 11.03m throw. UTT Patriots athlete Shaquille Benjamin cleared 1.95m in the Men’s Under-23 high jump. And halfway through the Men’s decathlon, Anson Moses of Falcons has 3,359 points.
Pan Am Prep Meet 1 action continues from ten o’clock this morning.