Ricky Jadoo

(flashback)PUSHED TO THE LIMIT: Jockey Ricky Jadoo urges the favourite Juice Man in one final effort to just hold off the fast-finishing Apocalypse, left, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, and win the 2019 Carib Brewery Trinidad Derby Stakes at Santa Rosa Park yesterday.

 —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

“Beaten but not disgraced,” Ricky Jadoo remarked after Juice Man suffered his first defeat after five starts in yesterday’s 1,800-metre TRINRE Caribbean Champion Stakes, won by Apocalypse at Santa Rosa Park.

A race billed as the test for true champions and the perfect storm to thrill horsemen and patrons with an epic encounter, the clash of the undefeated Juice Man and General JN lived up to its billing, though it turned into an “Apocalypse” for the two runners. They both lost their perfect scores to Apocalypse, trained by John O’Brien and ridden by Brian Boodramsingh for owner Anthony Wight.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Leaving from the seven-gate in the eight-horse showpiece proved lucky for Apocalypse, as the gelded son of Nuclear Wayne/Classic Princess had been beaten into second in the three Triple Crown races this year and on two occasions by Juice Man.

Apocalypse scored by a head from Juice Man in a time of 1:53.13, with Making Headlines a further nose away and Master of War third.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NO EASY WINS

NO EASY WINS

CUNUPIA FC and Defence Force both came away with 1-0 First Citizens Cup group stage victorie…

CHANGE THE GUARDS

CHANGE THE GUARDS

CLAYTON ‘JB’ MORRIS admits that Trinidad and Tobago football has always had periods of success and decline. “(But) I don’t think we can go any lower than we are now,” Morris declared, while a guest on TV6’s Halftime sports programme on Wednesday night.