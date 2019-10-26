“Beaten but not disgraced,” Ricky Jadoo remarked after Juice Man suffered his first defeat after five starts in yesterday’s 1,800-metre TRINRE Caribbean Champion Stakes, won by Apocalypse at Santa Rosa Park.
A race billed as the test for true champions and the perfect storm to thrill horsemen and patrons with an epic encounter, the clash of the undefeated Juice Man and General JN lived up to its billing, though it turned into an “Apocalypse” for the two runners. They both lost their perfect scores to Apocalypse, trained by John O’Brien and ridden by Brian Boodramsingh for owner Anthony Wight.
Leaving from the seven-gate in the eight-horse showpiece proved lucky for Apocalypse, as the gelded son of Nuclear Wayne/Classic Princess had been beaten into second in the three Triple Crown races this year and on two occasions by Juice Man.
Apocalypse scored by a head from Juice Man in a time of 1:53.13, with Making Headlines a further nose away and Master of War third.