Here are the honest thoughts of one regional commentator on Kieron Pollard’s retirement from West Indies cricket last week.
“When you look at his performances for the West Indies in international cricket, it really has not been inspiring and I thought he was lucky to have led the West Indies team at the last T20 World Cup. In fact I believe the selectors should have taken the tough decision to have removed him, given the performances by the West Indies team at the last World Cup....
“Overall in two formats, he captained the West Indies in 63 matches, won 26 lost 32 and five ended without a result. Stats really don’t lie. I’m now calling on the selectors to appoint Nicholas Pooran to replace Pollard without delay.”
Not everyone will agree with everything said there.
I don’t.
For instance, stats can be misleading. While it is a fact that as skipper he lost more matches than he won, it can be argued that Pollard did not have same calibre of squads available to West Indies’ most successful T20 captain, Darren Sammy.
When he was dumped as skipper after winning the T20 World Cup for a second time, Sammy walked away with a 61.11 per cent win rate, having won 27 of his 47 T20 matches.
But in those two successful campaigns in Sri Lanka (2012) and India (2016), Sammy was able to call on a core of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine (2012), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul Samuel Badree and Lendl Simmons in their prime. And Pollard too in 2012.
To this time, the Windies have not been able to replace Samuels’ class in the middle order or the combination of mystery, guile and consistency that the off-spin/leg-spin combination of Narine and Badree provided.
Those World Cup-winning teams had all-round strength.
The squads that Pollard had to work with from 2019 did not have such balance, or talent. The lack of production was one of the reasons why he went back to old comrades Bravo and Gayle for the 2021 campaign. The ploy failed. The gamble failed. And because Pollard had been tasked with re-shaping the white-ball set-up, it seemed like a fresh start was needed after the UAE campaign petered out.
Always willing to take a risk and be inventive as a leader, Pollard did not have that same spark post-2021. The heavy beard he wears can only hide so much. He is still in a rut with his personal form as the current Indian Premier League stint with the winless Mumbai Indians is showing. He seems a man who is spent and needs time away to re-charge.
Stepping away from the captaincy last week was the right thing to do because “Polly” had reached his limit. It didn’t seem that he had the same freshness of thought and enthusiasm to further galvanise this new generation of Windies players and to deal with all the negatives that seem to come with the WI captaincy -insularity, hidden agendas, inefficient administrators, etc.
And coming back to the stats again, Pollard’s figures aren’t brilliant - three hundreds and 13 fifties in 123 One-Day Internationals (26.01); six fifties in 101 T20Is and an average of 25.30. But batting averages in the shortest version are often not the best indicator of a batter’s value. As they like to say in the T20 world, Pollard is an “impact player.”
Arriving in the middle or back end of the innings often meant that he quickly had to get into blast mode. And he did so in memorable fashion on occasions in WI maroon.
His slow medium bowling with clever changes of pace also made him a more than useful all-rounder. And as an opponent on the field, “Polly” was always willing to stir things up, to try for a psychological edge. The game was hardly dull once he was in the action.
How history will place him among West Indian cricketers may be affected by the fact that he never faced a ball in Test cricket.
Pollard is very much a new age cricketer in that respect. But while that may put him at a disadvantage in comparison with some of his contemporaries like Gayle and Bravo, make no mistake about it: Kieron Pollard was an entertainer in the best West Indies tradition; a very good one who was worth his weight in gold, US dollars and rupees.