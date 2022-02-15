Approval granted

Fans will, after all, be allowed in at a local football match for the first time in two years, after the TTFA received late approval yesterday evening by the Ministry of Health to allow tomorrow’s CONCACAF Zone Women’s World Cup qualifier to qualify as a safe-zone event.
The match will not be televised locally — since no local entity had bought the television rights — but is expected to be carried on CONCACAF’s paid platforms.
Yesterday, Amiel Mohammed, the acting TTFA general secretary had expressed uncertainty about the Women Warriors being able to play before fans. “We have not received the official correspondence as yet,” stated Mohammed, who promised that if there was further change, the TTFA would allow some (vaccinated) fans in.
The TTFA later confirmed by media release that approval had come in time. “The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association is pleased to advise that approval has been granted by the Ministry of Health to allow fans to attend Thursday’s opening CONCACAF W Qualifier, for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, featuring Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua.“
The release continued: “The TTFA wishes to thank the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development for facilitating and granting this approval on Tuesday,” adding, “there will be no cover charge for fans wishing to attend the match which starts at 3 p.m.
“Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the venue and occupy seating in the uncovered section of the stadium. No parking will be allowed on the stadium compound. All Covid Safe Zone protocols will be observed at the venue and fans must be in possession of their vaccination cards while wearing of face marks will also be mandatory.”
The Group F CONCACAF Zone qualifiers will see Trinidad and Tobago women host their toughest opponents Nicaragua (tomorrow) and Guyana (April 12). They also play away to both Dominica (February 20) and Turks & Caicos (April 9). Only the group winners advance to the eight-team 2022 CONCACAF Championship, from which four teams qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
T&T played to a 2-2 draw against Nicaragua during a 2018 CAC Games match, which saw the Caribbean team blow a 2-0 first half lead.
However, US-based Amaya Ellis is quietly confident of T&T having a successful start to the campaign. “We are hungry,” stated Ellis, “We want to win as much as him (Jones).”
“It’s exciting to see all of us finally come together,” added Ellis, who urged her teammates to put on a performance to make T&T proud.
United States-born Ellis, 23, is daughter of former QRC winger Mark Ellis. The John Hopkins University midfielder spent three years playing in Germany for FFC Frankfurt and has represented T&T at all level, including at U-15, U-17 and U-20 national team level.
Ellis spoke of the talent in the team, which is made up of mainly oversea-based players, many who are making the step up from the youth ranks. “I have been playing with some of these girls since I was 14, 15... So now its the full circle,” she explained, “We were on U-15, U-17 and U-20 and now this is the senior team. This is what we have been looking forward to, trying to strive and chase after it and we are finally here.”
Ellis believes the team had the talent to win tomorrow, despite many players having come in this week. “We only have a couple days together before really competing to the best of our abilities. But that the great thing about quality players, you give us a good pitch and a ball and we’ll make the most out of it,” concluded Ellis.