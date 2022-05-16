Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports clinched the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 2 North Sunday League title after handing Merry Boys their second defeat in as many days at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.
Merry Boys, who were beaten by Prisons Sports in the Division 2 T20 final on Friday at the same venue, lost the 50-over final by three wickets.
Meanwhile, Caldrac Club won the Premiership 2 South 50-over title with a six-wicket victory over Bess Motors Marchin Patriots at the NCC in a rain-affected encounter on Sunday to bring the curtain down on the TTCB’s domestic club cricket competitions.
With local sports only being restarted at the end of February following a two-year lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TTCB opted to have only limited overs club cricket in 2022, with the Sunday League 50 overs and the T20 Festival.
On Saturday, Merry Boys were sent in to bat and were restricted to 254 for eight despite a good start with openers and club stalwarts Mario Belcon and Samuel Felix hitting 75 and 52 respectively.
In reply, the platform for Aranjuez’s win was laid by an even better opening stand from Randy Mahase and Leonardo Francis as they reached 257 for seven in the penultimate over of the chase.
Mahase fell nine runs short of a century, reaching 91 off 96 balls with 11 fours and a six while Francis struck 84 off 141 balls with eight fours and a six as the pair put on 145 for the first wicket.
They were eventually separated by Keenan Tinto in the 34th over but by that time, Aranjuez were already on course for victory.
Tinto followed up with the wicket of Aranjuez skipper Malcolm Ramlogan for six while Tevon Jadoo trapped Kaleem Felix lbw for two but Giovanni Gajadhar and Francis took the score past 200 to keep the chase going.
However, another wobble ensued after Francis was caught off the bowling of Qadeer Mohammed in the 43rd over with 42 runs needed for victory. Gajadhar (32), Aamir Ali (five) and Andy Mahase (ten) were also dismissed before Triston Singh (ten not out) and Ashmeed Mohammed (one not out) took them over the line.
When Merry Boys batted, Felix and Belcon put on 88 for the first wicket before the latter was lbw to Francis in the 16th over. Belcon faced 45 balls and struck seven fours and a six before he was dismissed.
Felix kept going, putting on 49 runs with Iqwe Craig (23) and another 38 with Mohammed (15) before he departed with the score on 191 for five in the 41st over.
Felix faced 125 balls and struck three fours and three sixes before being bowled by Aamir Ali (two for 39).
Franklyn Rouse (29) and the Merry Boys tail ensured they got past 250 but it wasn’t enough in the end.
In Sunday’s game, Patriots posted 289 for nine off a reduced 46 overs, with Teshawn Castro hitting 64 and Nathaniel Ramcharitar making 63. Kedell Glasgow and Dave Samooj also chipped in with 42 and 32 respectively.
Negus Carthy was the best bowler for Caldrac with three wickets for 50 runs while Gabriel Blackwell grabbed two for 55.
In reply, Caldrac reached the revised target of 261 in 31.5 overs for the loss of four wickets.
Varindra Maharaj led all scorers with a quickfire 73 off 42 balls which included 11 fours and a six while Nathaniel McDavid also provided some fireworks with an unbeaten 60 off 47 balls with three sixes and five fours.
Quinci Babel chipped in with 66 off 51 balls with seven fours and two sixes.
Summarised scores:
Marchin Patriots 289-9 (46 overs) (Teshawn Castro 64, Nathaniel Ramcharitar 63, Kedell Glasgow 42, Dave Samooj 32; Negus Carthy 3/50, Gabriel Blackwell 2/55) vs Caldrac Club (Revised target: 261 in 39 overs) 261-4 (31.5 overs) (Varindra Maharaj 73, Quinci Babel 66, Nathaniel McDavid 60, Gabriel Blackwell 26)
--Caldrac won by six wickets (D/L).
Merry Boys Sports 254-8 (50 overs) (Samuel Felix 75, Mario Belcon 52, Franklyn Rouse 29; Triston Singh 3/66, Aamir Ali 2/39, Malcolm Ramlogan 2/39) vs HKL Aranjuez Sports 257-3 (49 overs) (Randy Mahase 91, Leonardo Francis 84, Giovanni Gajadhar 32; Keenan Tinto 2/69, Qadeer Mohammed 2/47)
--Aranjuez won by three wickets