Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

CHAMPS: Members of Fulham Sports celebrate with the East Zone Senior Division 35-over title after beating Curepe in the final last month.

Aranjuez Sports will oppose Las Lomas Sports in the final of the East Zone Division 1 T20 competition at Dinsley Ground from 1.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Fulham Sports will take on Agents Sports in the Senior Division T20 play-off for the right to play Curepe Sports in the final.

Fulham, who defeated Curepe Sports to clinch the 35-over title last month, finished the league phase of the T20 competition is second place while Agents Sports came third.

Curepe Sports topped the standings after the league phase to earn direct qualification to the final, which will be contested on Thursday at UTT ECIAF Ground from 1.30 pm.

Champ McQuan rolls into ‘National’ quarters

CHAYSE MCQUAN made an impressive start to the defence of his title when the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships served off Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

AWAY WIN

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers garnered full points after blanking St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 2-0 yesterday in their Group C, League B encounter, of the CONCACAF Nations League, at the Arnos Vale Recreation Ground, Kingstown.

Wins for Scorchers, Giants in Dream 11 T10 Blast

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.

West Indies lose 2nd ODI by 120 runs

West Indies suffered their tenth straight One-Day International series defeat to Pakistan yesterday after botching a gettable target and slumping to a heavy 120-run loss in the arid heat of Multan.

In pursuit of 276, they looked to be on course when they stormed to 72 for one in the tenth over but flattered to deceive, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs as left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz scythed through the innings to end with four for 19 from ten overs.

Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

Gittens on long jump podium again

Tyra Gittens captured women’s long jump bronze at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday.

Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.57 metres leap to secure third spot, the University of Texas senior finishing behind American Jasmine Moore, the winner at 6.72, and Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (6.60).