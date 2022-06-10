Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

Aranjuez Sports will oppose Las Lomas Sports in the final of the East Zone Division 1 T20 competition at Dinsley Ground from 1.30 pm today.
Meanwhile, Fulham Sports will take on Agents Sports in the Senior Division T20 play-off for the right to play Curepe Sports in the final.
Fulham, who defeated Curepe Sports to clinch the 35-over title last month, finished the league phase of the T20 competition is second place while Agents Sports came third.
Curepe Sports topped the standings after the league phase to earn direct qualification to the final, which will be contested on Thursday at UTT ECIAF Ground from 1.30 pm.