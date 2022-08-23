Trinidadian striker Justin Araujo-Wilson scored as his Czech club FC Vysoina Jihlava suffered its first defeat of the season.
Vysoina play in the Czech National Football League, the second level of professional football in the Czech Republic, and were joint top of the league before suffering a 2-1 away defeat to Karvina on Saturday.
Having won twice, drawn one and suffered a lone defeat, Vysoina are currently fith with seven points after four matches and have also won their opening cup match as well.
Araujo-Wilson, who turns 20 years-old on Friday, is in his second season with the club, having joined Vysoina in 2020. Araujo-Wilson came on at the start of the second half and scored to pull his team level at 1-1 in the 69th minute, before the home team got its winner eight minutes before the end of the 90-minute regulation period.
Vysoina, coach Jan Kameník was happy that his team was able to overcome a difficult first half and thought his players should have won the game, given a second half performance when they created most of the chances.
“We made two substitutions at halftime, when Shudeiwa and Fila were replaced by Tureek and Araujo-Wilson. Our game definitely improved and we were the team that dictated the pace of the game,” Kameník stated on the club website.
“We managed to create three or four clear chances that we didn’t convert. Especially the missed chance when Araujo-Wilson and Selnar went to goalkeeper Ciupa was punishable. Nevertheless, it was thanks to Justin that we were able to reach a well-deserved equaliser.”