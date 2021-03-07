ARC pleads for Govt help

OFFICIALS of the Arima Race Club (ARC) are hoping that the Government will help turn around the struggling horse racing industry, which employs around 1,000 people.
After prolonged speculation about the ARC pulling the plug on the cash-strapped sport, its chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer declared “racing has been shut down until further notice” when riders boycotted Saturday’s seven-race card because of “lack of payments or the extremely delayed time frame for payments.”
The club’s ongoing financial problems have been exacerbated by Covid-19 as the pandemic caused a shutdown from the end of March until the end of June last year, and then patrons were not allowed back on the premises at Santa Rosa Park on a race day until the previous card on February 20 this year.
Industry stakeholders have made personal contributions to keep racing afloat for all five days this season, but their sacrifices could be in vain if they cannot reach common ground with the riders, many of whom are still waiting on purses from the 2019 season.
ARC president Robert Bernard believes that the answer to the club’s problems is selling a piece (3.5 acres) of the land that the club owns.
According to the president of the club responsible for the running of racing, “we have a buyer but need the assistance of the Government” to make it possible.
Bernard explained that the ARC took a loan when the centralised venue was built in 1994, but despite paying it off in full over a decade ago, the Government is yet to release the lien (a claim or legal right against assets that are typically used as collateral to satisfy a debt) to clear the property to be sold.
Bernard stated that “we have written countless letters to the Minister” (of Trade and Industry – the ministry responsible for horse racing), “as well as other ministers and even the Prime Minister, and are still waiting” for a response.
When contacted yesterday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon stated she preferred not to comment on the matter.
Bernard also revealed that the interested buyer reached out to him a week ago and is anxious to conclude the transaction.
Although the riders refused to meet with either Bernard or Ogeer to negotiate on Friday, Sheldon Rodrigo, president of the Jockeys Association, did state in his letter to them that they are “open to any productive dialogue with all stakeholders in the interest of its members and the racing community at large”.
Horse racing is scheduled to continue next week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, but without “productive dialogue” and compromise that card is in doubt.