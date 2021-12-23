ARC signs ‘historic agreement’ with Caymanas Park

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) yesterday signed an “historic agreement” with Supreme Venture Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL)/Caymanas Park of Jamaica, establishing them as the first two race tracks and betting outlets to participate in a Caribbean Pool.
The Caribbean Pool will be a Caribbean inter-island co-mingling platform that allows for Caribbean tote operators to wager into each other’s pool, thereby creating bigger pools, bigger profits for the member partners, and most importantly, bigger payouts to the punters.
The Caribbean Pool, expected to start early next year, will also facilitate greater co-operation and participation between the Caribbean pool operators with the aim of growing local racing both at home and regionally.
ARC president Robert Bernard stated: “This is a positive way to end what has been a challenging year for the sport. The Caribbean Pool promises to expand our market across the Caribbean, significantly increasing our pool size, our payouts and profits. It also gives us exclusive new races which we know will be appreciated by our punters.”
Caribbean Pool founder Kimani Robinson predicted that, “regional co-mingling is the future of Caribbean horse racing. A regionally co-mingled platform will create greater relevance and awareness for the sport, which means greater benefits for all. There is no reason (why) the Caribbean Pool shouldn’t replicate for horse racing what West Indies cricket did for regional cricket in the mid-1900s.”
The Jamaican was also high in praise for ARC chief executive officer (CEO) Kenwyn Ogeer who “played a significant role in the actualisation of the platform.”
“Ken knows the inner workings of horse racing as well as anyone I’ve met across the Caribbean. Without Ken’s assistance, as well as the chairman of SVL/Caymanas, Gary Peart, the Caribbean Pool would not have been a reality.”
Ogeer said that, “the regional expansion of our races as well as the expansion of our simulcast offering will be critical to the growth of racing at Santa Rosa Park in 2022.”
And he pointed out that the Caribbean Pool will be the first of a, “number of new initiatives we have planned for a roll out in the first quarter” of the new year.
Caribbean Pool has formed an alliance with Caribbean sports media giant SportsMax, whose CEO Nicholas Matthews confirmed that, “racing fans will be in for a treat as SportsMax beefs up its Caribbean racing coverage via the Caribbean Pool.”
The Barbados Turf Club is expected to join the two largest regional tracks (Caymanas Park and Santa Rosa Park) in the Caribbean Pool as early as next month, and the Royal St Lucia Turf Club should follow suit as soon as it resumes racing.