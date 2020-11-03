ARC submits report to Minister Gopee-Scoon

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) had not heard from the Minister of Trade and Industry up to press time yesterday.
Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon had requested a report from the ARC after spectators attended horse racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, last Saturday without clearance from the Government.
The report, which also included correspondence from the Betting Bevy Board (the body responsible for the development of every aspect of the sport), was sent to the minister late Monday.
Although there were patrons on Saturday, the ARC not only denied welcoming them to the racetrack, their chief executive officer Ken Ogeer noted that additional measures were implemented to keep them away.
In addition to the notice on the front gate, explaining to fans that they were not allowed to enter, Ogeer stated a police officer was added to work with security officers at the main entrance, and he himself was forced to lock the front gate midway through proceedings.
ARC president Robert Bernard pointed out that he was told that some fans were able to enter the premises through a hole in a fence after being turned away.
Spectators have not been allowed on the track since the sport resumed following a 3 1/2-month shutdown because of Covid-19 restrictions at the end of June.
However, when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave the clearance for casinos and other gambling outlets to operate to 50 per cent on October 24, the ARC inadvertently took that to mean that the racetrack fell into this category and announced around the middle of last week that patrons could return.
The Government pulled the plug on this plan after meeting with club officials last Friday, but one of the daily newspapers apparently did not receive the ARC news release and on Saturday carried a story headlined “Patrons, punters return to Santa Rosa Park today”.
Since racing is considered an industry, it falls under the banner and purview of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, hence the reason why ARC club officials need to answer to Minister Gopee-Scoon. The next local racing day is November 21 and they are hoping to get clearance for fans to return by then.