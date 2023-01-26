Archer nearing full fitness

Former West Indies player Deryck Murray and former regional team manager Omar Khan said that having legendary batter Brian Lara as a performance mentor for the regional team is a positive move and one that could possibly motivate the current crop of players to raise their game.

CWI announced yesterday that the former West Indies captain, Lara, has agreed to assist CWI as a “performance mentor” and will work with all international teams as well as the West Indies Academy.