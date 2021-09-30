TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO defender Leland Archer had not scored a goal in his professional career until heading home in the Charleston Battery’s 3-2 loss to the New York Red Bulls II in the United States second tier competition, the United Soccer League on September 22.
Now it is becoming a habit.
Three days after getting his first, Archer scored again in a 3-3 draw with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, earning himself a pick on the week 23 USL Team of the Week.
According to an article on the USL Championship website, Archer earned a pick due to a combination of his goalscoring and defending.
“Leland Archer, Charleston Battery: The Trinidad and Tobago international scored the first two goals of his Championship career in games against the New York Red Bulls II and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC while winning 16 of 20 duels and 7 of 10 aerial duels across the two contests,” it was reported.