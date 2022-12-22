Archer returns for ODI series

DEXTER BROWNE, Dylan Carter’s coach since mid-2021, regarded the bronze his charge won at the short course Swimming World Championships last week as a big redemption effort after some of the trials endured at the seven-day competition in Melbourne, Australia, which ended on the weekend.

Carter made the last effort count, climbing the podium for bronze in the 50-metre freestyle in a historic race for the Caribbean. The champion, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, ensured it was the first time the region had two medals in the same race at any edition of a Worlds competition.