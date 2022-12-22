Archer returns for ODI series

Jofra Archer

England have named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their 14-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series in South Africa next month, while there is a first call-up in the 50-over format for in-form batter Harry Brook.

Archer had been sidelined by an elbow problem but is fit again and hoping to push for a place in England’s Ashes Test series in June. He has not played ODIs since March 2021.

Archer has been signed by the Cape Town Indians Twenty20 franchise and will play in the SA20 league from early January, though the competition will break for a little over a week so as not to clash with England’s tour.

Brook has been rewarded for his superb recent Test form in Pakistan, while opener Ben Duckett could play his first ODI since 2016.

England have also included seamer Reece Topley, who they hope will have recovered from an ankle injury in time to play.

The series will start in Bloemfontein on January 27 and finish in Kimberley on February 1.

Squad:

Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

