England paceman Jofra Archer says he has fully recovered from a right elbow injury sustained earlier this year and hopes to play in all three Tests against the West Indies next month.

Barbados-born Archer’s injury had ruled him out of England’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League before both were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This past fortnight has been a lot different from the previous few weeks of practice as the intensity when you introduce batters goes up without you even noticing,” Archer wrote in his column here for the Daily Mail.

“So far, everything feels like clockwork. Crunch in, crunch out, my body feels fresh, and there are no issues with my right elbow whatsoever, touch wood.”

The first Test is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8, with the last two matches at Old Trafford, as international cricket returns from the coronavirus shutdown.

“Despite the fact that the three matches of this series are played in such a short space of time ... I could play all three — but everyone will be a bit cautious in terms of workload, thinking about the body and what lies ahead,” Archer added.

“... Bowling has been a gradual progression but despite the fact that I was resting my elbow injury when we went into lockdown in March, I have followed similar loads to the other England Test bowlers.”

Simmons: Holder ready

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has sought to give the assurance that there is nothing to worry about as far as the fitness of captain Jason Holder is concerned, and he will be ready for the Wisden Test series beginning next month.

ALTERED FORMAT

CONCACAF confirmed Thursday that World Cup qualifying for the region will definitely change due to the calendar disruption of the Covid-19 global pandemic. However, the confederation that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean did not put forward a revamped format.

Reifer pacing himself

Despite a fantastic five-wicket spell on the second day of the West Indies first warm-up match here, Raymon Reifer said he was taking his performance in stride and was not “thinking too far ahead” to whether he would be selected to play in the first Test against England next month.

Blessing in disguise?

THE RECENT three-month hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak actually provided members of Trinidad and Tobago’s elite amateur boxing team a much-needed break and may have been a blessing in disguise.

BATSMEN RULE

The first cricket match to be played in over three months delivered exactly what the touring West Indies team needed, and that was time in the middle and a chance to assess their progress since returning the training at the start of June in preparation for the three-Test series against England starting on July 8.