Argentina edge Dutch in shoot-out

Enzo Fernandez

UNBRIDLED JOY: Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, from left, German Pezzella and Lionel Messi, celebrate at the end of their World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, yesterday. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended tied 2-2. —Photos: AP

Argentina claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory (4-3) over Netherlands yesterday to claim a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after initially throwing away a two-goal lead in a late collapse, as the match was level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Lionel Messi provided a superb assist with a delicately threaded pass to defender Nahuel Molina who slotted past goalkeeper Andries Noppert to hand Argentina a first-half lead. The Paris Saint-Germain forward added Argentina’s second on 73 minutes with a well-taken penalty.

Wout Weghorst scored a header on 82’ to claw one back for Netherlands to set up a tense end that repeatedly boiled over. The Dutch were handed a final lifeline with what looked to be the last kick of the match when midfielder Teun Koopmeiners stepped up to take a free-kick on the edge of the box before sliding a pass under the wall and slotted home by Weghorst.

Both sides came agonisingly close to netting a winner in extra-time, but neither could edge ahead as the game went to a shoot-out. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and winger Steven Berghuis missed the side’s opening two penalties, while Argentina converted their first three before Enzo Fernandez missed their fourth. However, striker Lauturo Martinez stepped up and slotted home to secure a drama-filled victory and set up a semi-final clash with Croatia on Tuesday.

The loss for Netherlands eliminate them from the tournament, as well as signalling the end of head coach Louis van Gaal’s third spell in charge. The 71-year-old coach, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, had already made clear ahead of the tournament this would be his last in charge.

Neymar unsure if he’ll play for ‘Selecao’ again

Brazil’s Neymar said yesterday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters. “To say that this is the end would be rushing, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.

Argentina edge Dutch in shoot-out

Argentina claimed a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory (4-3) over Netherlands yesterday to claim a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after initially throwing away a two-goal lead in a late collapse, as the match was level at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Lionel Messi provided a superb assist with a delicately threaded pass to defender Nahuel Molina who slotted past goalkeeper Andries Noppert to hand Argentina a first-half lead. The Paris Saint-Germain forward added Argentina’s second on 73 minutes with a well-taken penalty.

Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield “Bite Fight” and more than 100 other championship bouts, died last Tuesday at his Reno, Nevada home, his son Terry Lane confirmed to ESPN. He was 85.

Avanesyan aiming to upset Crawford

David Avanesyan’s manager Neil Marsh is backing him to emerge from the shadows of boxing and make a name for himself by pulling off a shock knockout win against Terence “Bud” Crawford tonight.

Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) will climb through the ropes to face WBO world welterweight champion Crawford as a big underdog in front of the American’s home fans at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Injury-riddled West Indies were virtually powerless as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head plundered unbeaten hundreds to stamp Australia’s authority on the opening day of the decisive final Test yesterday.

Asked to bowl first in the day-night affair at Adelaide Oval, a depleted West Indies attack shorn of its leader in veteran seamer Kemar Roach, struggled for impact on a flat surface and watched as Australia raced to 330 for three at the close.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams is excited to see Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh and KD Jazz Mitchell excel at the higher level after the four T&T players were selected on the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team for the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

“Those four girls going to the World Cup, I expect them to give their best and I know their performances will be up there,” Williams told the Express yesterday.