Joshua Demas

INTERCOL ACTION: Joshua Demas of St Benedict’s College, holds off his Fatima College opponent during the InterCol final on Wednesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Fatima edged a tight contest 1-0. –Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A 1-0 win over Siparia West Secondary has returned Arima North to the Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League for 2023. They will be joined by also promoted St Mary College (CIC) and Bishop’s High School, Tobago.

The three promoted teams will fill the space left by three teams demoted from the Premier Division. Moruga Secondary were automatically demoted having finished last in their group, while Carapichaima East Secondary are also demoted, having used an ineligible player throughout the season. The final team to take the drop will come from tomorrow’s Premier Division demotion clash between East Mucurapo Secondary and St Augustine Secondary, the “Green Machine”, taking place at St Mary’s College ground from 3.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Championship Division Big 5 series ends today, with unbeaten leaders Arima and CIC meeting to decide the tournament winners. Both have nine points and identical +8 goal difference, but the North champions St Mary’s need just a draw, having scored more goals.

On Thursday, the Dial Dynamos needed just a point at the Manny Ramjohn stadium to clinch promotion, and got all three following a fortuitous goal which saw the ball go in off winger Devin Seales in the 23rd minute, after a Siparia defender attempted to clear the ball.

Initially, Arima midfielder Jemaul Ashing had put a powerful shot off the Siparia West crossbar, and in attempting to clear, a defender sent the ball in off a very close-up Seales. Siparia needed a win to also gain promotion, but their defeat ensured that Bishop’s will go up instead.

FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION BIG 5 MATCHES:

Today

Arima North Secondary vs St Mary’s College, Arima Old Road, 3.30 p.m.

RESULTS:

Arima North Secondary 1 Siparia West Secondary 0.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windies in a big hole

Windies in a big hole

Shambolic batting on yesterday’s third day left West Indies staring at a heavy defeat in the…

March 18 elections

March 18 elections

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) delegates have made a decision that fresh el…

T&T’s Abba in Florida semis

ABBA Campbell-Smith marched into the semi-finals of the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday in Miami, Florida, USA.

After receiving a bye in the first round, the Trinidad and Tobago player overwhelmed a Brazilian 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the last four in the 12 and under division, today.

BRAZIL OUT!

BRAZIL OUT!

When it comes down to a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through.

Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruellest — tests in football. They won all four of them.

The latest shoot-out knocked five-time champions Brazil out of the World Cup yesterday. Croatia won 4-2 after a 1-1 draw through extra-time.