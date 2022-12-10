A 1-0 win over Siparia West Secondary has returned Arima North to the Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League for 2023. They will be joined by also promoted St Mary College (CIC) and Bishop’s High School, Tobago.
The three promoted teams will fill the space left by three teams demoted from the Premier Division. Moruga Secondary were automatically demoted having finished last in their group, while Carapichaima East Secondary are also demoted, having used an ineligible player throughout the season. The final team to take the drop will come from tomorrow’s Premier Division demotion clash between East Mucurapo Secondary and St Augustine Secondary, the “Green Machine”, taking place at St Mary’s College ground from 3.30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Championship Division Big 5 series ends today, with unbeaten leaders Arima and CIC meeting to decide the tournament winners. Both have nine points and identical +8 goal difference, but the North champions St Mary’s need just a draw, having scored more goals.
On Thursday, the Dial Dynamos needed just a point at the Manny Ramjohn stadium to clinch promotion, and got all three following a fortuitous goal which saw the ball go in off winger Devin Seales in the 23rd minute, after a Siparia defender attempted to clear the ball.
Initially, Arima midfielder Jemaul Ashing had put a powerful shot off the Siparia West crossbar, and in attempting to clear, a defender sent the ball in off a very close-up Seales. Siparia needed a win to also gain promotion, but their defeat ensured that Bishop’s will go up instead.
FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION BIG 5 MATCHES:
Today
Arima North Secondary vs St Mary’s College, Arima Old Road, 3.30 p.m.
RESULTS:
Arima North Secondary 1 Siparia West Secondary 0.