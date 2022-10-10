Arima North Secondary continued their unbeaten run in the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Boys Championship, defeating Five Rivers Secondary 4-1 in their East Zone fixture in Arima last Friday.
Led by goals from Darion Marfan, Mark Thomas, Devin Seales and Jadon Durity, Arima made light work of their opponents as they moved eight points clear of closest rivals El Dorado East Secondary.
Elijah Diaz scored the lone goal for Five Rivers.
The win saw Arima move to 19 points from seven games while El Do have 11 from six after their match against Valencia Secondary was postponed to October 21.
Also maintaining their unbeaten run were Siparia West Secondary who defeated Ste Madeleine Secondary 4-2 to inch closer to securing the South Zone title.
North Zone leaders St Mary’s College made light work of second-place Trinity College Moka with a 3-0 victory which opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
The Boys Championship continues today with the Tobago Zone teams playing rescheduled fixtures from September 24.
The race for the top spot is still very close in the sister isle with Bishop’s High School (ten points from four games) holding a one-point lead over second-place Scarborough Secondary who have played the same number of matches.
Bishop’s High will face Mason Hall Secondary at Moriah Recreation Ground from 3.40 pm.
Meanwhile, Scarborough Secondary and third-place Roxborough will square off at Roxborough Ground as they look to keep pace with the leaders.
The five zonal champions will advance to the SSFL Big 5 competition for a chance to be promoted to the Premiership competition next season. The top three teams from the Big 5 will earn promotion to the top flight.
Today’s Tiger Tanks SSFL Boys Championship Fixtures
(All matches kick off at 3.340 pm)
Tobago Zone
Mason Hall Sec vs Bishop’s High, Moriah Recreation Ground
Signal Hill Sec vs Goodwood Sec, Bertille St Clair Ground
Roxborough Sec vs Scarborough Sec, Roxborough Ground
SSFL Boys
Championship Results
Central Zone
All games were postponed due to Covid-19
East Zone
Holy Cross 0 vs Manzanilla Sec 3
El Dorado East Sec vs Valencia Sec—Did not play
Arima North Sec 4 vs Five Rivers Sec 1
North Zone
Tranquillity Sec 6 vs Blanchisseuse Sec 2
St Mary’s College 3 vs Trinity College Moka 0
Mucurapo West Sec 3 vs Diego Martin Central Sec 2
South Zone
Princes Town West Sec 1 vs Point Fortin East Sec 7
Siparia West Sec 4 vs Ste Madeleine Sec 2
Tobago Zone
Pentecostal Light and Life 0 vs Roxborough Sec 5
STANDINGS
CENTRAL ZONE
Schools P W L D GF GA GD PTS
Presentation College 3 3 0 0 16 4 +12 9
Miracle Ministries 3 2 1 0 22 3 +19 6
Couva East Secondary 3 1 2 0 10 20 -10 3
ASJA Boys Charlieville 3 0 3 0 4 25 -21 0
EAST ZONE
Arima North Secondary 7 6 0 1 19 7 +12 19
El Dorado East Se 6 3 1 2 15 11 +4 11
Valencia Secondary 6 2 2 2 15 12 +3 8
Five Rivers Secondary 7 2 4 1 14 18 -4 7
Holy Cross College 7 2 5 0 9 19 -10 6
Manzanilla Secondary 7 1 4 2 13 17 -4 5
NORTH ZONE
St. Mary’s College 7 6 0 1 22 7 +15 19
Trinity College – Moka 7 3 2 2 13 12 +1 11
Tranquility Secondary 6 3 2 1 15 12 +3 10
Mucurapo West Sec 7 3 4 0 12 14 -2 9
Blanchisseuse Sec 5 1 2 2 14 17 -3 5
Diego Martin Central 6 0 6 0 8 19 -11 0
SOUTH ZONE
Siparia West Sec 7 6 0 1 39 9 +30 19
P/Fortin East Sec 6 3 1 2 39 10 +29 11
Ste Madeleine Sec 5 2 2 1 27 13 +14 7
P/Town West Sec 6 1 5 0 6 40 -34 3
Fyzabad Anglican Sec 6 1 5 0 10 49 -39 3
TOBAGO ZONE
Bishop’s High School 4 3 0 1 13 5 +8 10
Scarborough Secondary 4 3 1 0 15 6 +9 9
Roxborough Secondary 5 2 1 2 13 8 +5 8
Signal Hill Secondary 5 2 1 2 10 8 +2 8
Mason Hall Secondary 3 1 2 1 6 3 +3 4
Pentecostal Light & Life 3 0 3 0 0 13 -13 0
Goodwood Secondary 4 0 4 0 3 20 -17 0