Arima North need 1 point

A POINT away to Siparia West Secondary tomorrow will see Arima North Secondary back in the top-flight Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League for 2023.
The Dial Dynamos have dropped a long way away from the team which produced the likes of Kerry Jamerson, Timothy Haynes, Carlos Lee, Mickey Trotman and Gorian Highley among others. But having won their opening two Championship Division Big 5 matches, they are within touching distance of being promoted to the top flight.
Having lost to Arima, Tobago champions Bishop’s finished their four-match series with six points and await the result of tomorrow’s Arima match to know whether they will grab one of three promotion spots.
North Zone champions St Mary’s College (CIC) are already promoted, having grabbed nine points from three opening wins, and finish the Championship Big 5 series on Sunday against Arima.
Meanwhile, Siparia kept their promotion hopes alive with a 6-2 win over the winless bottom team Miracle Ministries on Sunday. Siparia have a slightly better goal difference than current third-placed Bishop’s and were they to upset Arima tomorrow , they will also be promoted. A draw or an Arima win tomorrow will see CIC, Arima and Bishop’s earning the three promotion spots.
FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION BIG 5 MATCHES:
Thursday
Siparia West Secondary vs Arima North Secondary, Siparia Sporting Complex, 3p.m.
Sunday
Arima North Secondary vs St Mary’s College, Arima Old Road, 3.30 p.m.
RESULTS:
Sunday
Arima North Secondary 3 (Jadon Durity 33rd, Devin Seales 45th, Darion Marfan 67th) Bishop’s High School 0
Siparia West Secondary 6 Miracle Ministries PHS 2
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION BIG 5 STANDINGS
School P W L D GF GA GD PTS
St Mary’s College 3 3 0 0 12 4 +8 9
Arima North Secondary 2 2 0 0 7 0 +7 6
Bishop’s High School, T’go 4 2 2 0 6 7 -1 6
Siparia West Secondary 3 1 2 0 10 10 0 3
Miracle Ministries PHS 4 0 4 0 3 17 -14 0