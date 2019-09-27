Army close in on ‘Ascension’ title

With Defence Force in pole position to grab the $250,000 Division One prize in the Ascension Football League, the battle for the $125,000 second prize heats up when current second-placed San Juan Jabloteh (22 points) visit La Horquetta Rangers (20 points) from 6pm this evening at the La Horquetta Recreation ground.
Defence Force (25 points) have a three-point lead and vastly superior goal-difference over Jabloteh and will be confirmed champions with a win over cellar-placed Matura ReUnited F.C. And, unless Matura ReUnited win by the biggest of margins, the Army will still win the title.