Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.
The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.
Following a shock 3-2 away defeat to struggling Morvant Caledonia United on Saturday, Rangers are fourth on the table on 31 points from 14 matches, having now lost three times this season.
Rangers are six points adrift of third-placed Defence Force (38 pts) from 15 matches. AC Port of Spain (39 pts) top the standings, ahead of Tiger Tanks Club Sando (38 pts). Both have played 15 games.