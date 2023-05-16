Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

Following a shock 3-2 away defeat to struggling Morvant Caledonia United on Saturday, Rangers are fourth on the table on 31 points from 14 matches, having now lost three times this season.

Rangers are six points adrift of third-placed Defence Force (38 pts) from 15 matches. AC Port of Spain (39 pts) top the standings, ahead of Tiger Tanks Club Sando (38 pts). Both have played 15 games.

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.