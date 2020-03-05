Defence Force keep on winning but their 2019-2020 TT Pro League championship challengers are coming thick and fast.
W Connection (1-0) and San Juan Jabloteh (2-1) went down to them on Sunday and Wednesday nights respectively but the Army will play their third match in seven days on Sunday night in the armed forces derby against a Police FC team that has a habit of upsetting them.
Nine points clear of second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (29 points), the Army have matches remaining against Police, Club Sando, Morvant Caledonia United, Point Fortin Civic and Central FC. La Horquetta Rangers managed at least to keep pace, thanks to Tuesday night’s 2-0 home victory over Police, the latter themselves leap-frogged for third by Morvant Caledonia United. Caledonia did so courtesy a 3-1 victory over Central FC on Wednesday, despite their normally prolific Guyanese international striker Sheldon Holder missing half a dozen good chances.
Meanwhile, Defence Force had no easy time against a young San Juan Jabloteh team which fielded some of the new wave of local professionals. Among them was National Under-15 midfielder Jaheim Faustin, who showed a glimpse of promise when he flicked the ball over head when opposing defender Curtis Gonzales got in too tight; he would have escaped too, had he not been fouled by the embarrassed T&T senior international.
And National Under-20 striker Justin Araujo-Wilson showed real poise when giving Jabloteh a consolation goal, after the Army had taken a two-goal advantage. Intercepting a wayward pass from Justin Garcia just outside the penalty area, Araujo-Wilson breezed by both the Army defender and goalkeeper Andre Marchan to stroll the ball into an open net.
Earlier, Brent Sam’s pressure had forced Malik Mieres (15th) into conceding an own goal, setting Defence Force on the way with a 1-0 lead which they held to the half. But there were also a couple of chances to go further ahead. First, Hasim Arcia put a 20-metre first-time shot onto the roof top just past the half-hour mark, although he was clear and had time for a closer look. And later, Sam also put a glancing header onto Darius Ollivierra’s cross and just missed the far post.
In between those efforts, Jabloteh also went close from Kendell Hitlal‘s shot across the goal, which had goalkeeper Marchan fully-stretched to push away the dangerous effort.
Soldier Reon Moore put a powerful low shot straight at the gut of Jabloteh goalie Christopher Biggette in the opening minutes of the second half before Arcia (61st) put an exclamation point on Moore’s cross, which he blasted past Biggette for 2-0.
Brent Sam then made way for the almost forgotten Jamille Boatswain, a genuine senior national team prospect three years ago, who withered into obscurity after an unsuccessful short stint in the Costa Rican top flight.