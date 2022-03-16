POLICE FC will have some new faces when they kick off the 2022 version of the Ascension Invitational football tournament against Deportivo Point Fortin next Friday, March 25, at La Horquetta recreation ground.
Opening day takes the form of a double-header that will be carried regionally on the SportsMax television network and will also be aired live via the internet. Negotiations are also taking place to have the matches carried locally on TV6.
The opening match of the double-header will see a new-look Police FC taking on Point Fortin Deportivo from 6 pm. Two hours later, star-studded 2019 runners-up Terminix La Horquetta Rangers take defending Premier League champions Defence Force.
Ascension Invitational financier Richard Ferguson expressed relief to have finally gotten the tournament going after two years of football inactivity due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“It has been a long time coming,” Ferguson said. “The Minister of Sport has worked very, very hard and she is very committed to taking the sport forward.”
In addition to three of the top professional teams in Trinidad and Tobago, Defence Force F.C, Police F.C. and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers F C, Ascension Invitation 2022 will see two-time Pro League champions Central FC, AC Port of Spain, Malabar FC, Cunupia FC, Ron La Forrest’s Real West Forte United, Deportivo Point Fortin and Central Soccer World competing.
Participating clubs will vie for a $100,000 first prize. Second gets $50,000 and third will receive $25,000. The tournament will be played under “safe zone” conditions, with only vaccinated footballers, fans and officials allowed to enter the playing venue.
Tournament director Kieron Edwards told the Express that almost all is in place to begin the tournament.
“With two other tournaments also being approved, the Tiger Tank Under-20 and so on, all have to be played under safe zone conditions so there is a little juggling for the venues. But we should have the full fixtures out by Friday,” Edwards said.
The inaugural season of the Ascension Invitational Tournament took place in 2019. Defence Force F.C won the top division before going on to win the 2019/2020 Trinidad and Tobago Pro League. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers Football Club finished second in the Ascension Invitational Tournament 2019, second in the First Citizens Cup 2019 and second in the Pro League 2019/2020, while Police F.C. won the 2019 First Citizens Cup knockout tournament.
“Friday Night Live” double-headers will be played at La Horquetta and will be aired locally, regionally and internationally. Games will be combined with other forms of entertainment to reflect true “Trini culture”, inclusive of cheerleaders, dancers, rhythm sections, DJs and live performances which will also be showcased live on television.
Tickets are available at $20 for uncovered stands/grounds and $40 for covered stands. Tickets bought in advance will cost $10 less.