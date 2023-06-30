RECENTLY-CROWNED Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One champions Defence Force and highly-touted Terminix La Horquetta Rangers both seek quarter-final spots when the Premier Football League Knockout continues today with round of 16 matches.

The knockout competition is open to both Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs. Despite finishing an underwhelming fourth in Tier 1, star-studded La Horquetta Rangers should prove a challenge for Tier 2 Police FC.

Meanwhile, Defence Force take on Prisons FC in an all Tier 1 clash.

Prisons might have only finished one off the bottom but they proved better than a lower flight team when shutting out Tier 2 Matura Re-United 4-0 at the preliminary stage on Wednesday.

TODAY’S PFL KNOCKOUT MATCHES:

(Round of 16)

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Police (Tier II)

Defence Force vs Prisons Service

Harlem Strikers vs AC Port-of-Spain

Police FC vs San Juan Jabloteh

Phoenix FC vs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic

UTT vs Central FC

San Fernando Giants vs QPCC

Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Cunupia FC/Bethel FC

PRELIMINARY ROUND RESULTS:

(Wednesday)

Central FC 3 (Gary Griffith 45th, Ricardo John 50th, Anslem Jackson 66th) vs Guaya United 1 (Keston Kadeem Frontin 73rd)

Prisons Services 4 (Jordan Devonish 27th, Akeem Bibi-Bailey 35th, Anthony Parris 44th, Josiah Joseph 85th) vs Matura Re-United 0

San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Kevon Woodley og, Tevin Latapy) vs Defence Force II 1 (Jerwyn Balthazar)

Point Fortin Civic 3 (Shackiel Henry 20th, 89th, Shivaughn Best 90+3) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin 0

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THRICE AS NICE

THRICE AS NICE

Dylan Carter ended his campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador at the top of the podium on Thursday night.

The top TTO swimmer registered a new CAC record on the night, clocking 21.87 seconds to take the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle ‘A’ final.

Bascombe replaces Adams as director of cricket

Miles Bascombe was yesterday announced as Cricket West Indies’ new director of cricket, replacing Jimmy Adams who left last month after six years in the role.

The 37-year-old Bascombe, who spent two years as a senior selector between 2019 and 2021 and also served as technical director of the Windward Islands Cricket Board for the last two years, has been appointed on a three-year contract.

Must-win

Must-win

Bowling coach James Franklin said yesterday beleaguered West Indies would continue clinging to the glimmer of hope that was their World Cup dreams, as they prepared for their critical do-or-die clash with Scotland, today.

The Caribbean side lost the last two of their four group games of the World Cup qualifiers to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, to leave themselves having to win all three of their Super Six games in order to stand any chance of reaching the showpiece in India this year.

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished strong to secure silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

Richards got to the line in 20.11 seconds for second spot, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the winner in 20.01. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked 20.21 to finish third. Canadian Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic half-lap champion, was sixth in 20.57.

TKR recruit Rossouw, Guptill for 2023 CPL campaign

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw is looking to bring his batting experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as the franchise look to flip the script in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

Swift recalled for Netball W/Cup

DAYSTAR SWIFT has been named in Trinidad and Tobago’s netball squad for the International Netball Federation (INF) Vitality Netball World Cup 2023, to be played in South Africa from July 28 through August 6.

The six-foot, three-inch Swift plays as a goalkeeper or goal defence and her presence adds size to a T&T backline which also includes captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Jameela McCarthy, both of whom have had stints in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.