RECENTLY-CROWNED Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One champions Defence Force and highly-touted Terminix La Horquetta Rangers both seek quarter-final spots when the Premier Football League Knockout continues today with round of 16 matches.
The knockout competition is open to both Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs. Despite finishing an underwhelming fourth in Tier 1, star-studded La Horquetta Rangers should prove a challenge for Tier 2 Police FC.
Meanwhile, Defence Force take on Prisons FC in an all Tier 1 clash.
Prisons might have only finished one off the bottom but they proved better than a lower flight team when shutting out Tier 2 Matura Re-United 4-0 at the preliminary stage on Wednesday.
TODAY’S PFL KNOCKOUT MATCHES:
(Round of 16)
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Police (Tier II)
Defence Force vs Prisons Service
Harlem Strikers vs AC Port-of-Spain
Police FC vs San Juan Jabloteh
Phoenix FC vs Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic
UTT vs Central FC
San Fernando Giants vs QPCC
Tiger Tanks Club Sando vs Cunupia FC/Bethel FC
PRELIMINARY ROUND RESULTS:
(Wednesday)
Central FC 3 (Gary Griffith 45th, Ricardo John 50th, Anslem Jackson 66th) vs Guaya United 1 (Keston Kadeem Frontin 73rd)
Prisons Services 4 (Jordan Devonish 27th, Akeem Bibi-Bailey 35th, Anthony Parris 44th, Josiah Joseph 85th) vs Matura Re-United 0
San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Kevon Woodley og, Tevin Latapy) vs Defence Force II 1 (Jerwyn Balthazar)
Point Fortin Civic 3 (Shackiel Henry 20th, 89th, Shivaughn Best 90+3) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin 0