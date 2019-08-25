Army stay top in ‘Ascension’

Leaders Defence Force maintained their slim one-point lead in the Ascension Invitational football tournament with a 3-1 win over Police FC on Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow Pro League outfit Morvant Caledonia AIA stayed on their heels with a 5-1 win over Matura ReUnited.
At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, their top-scorer Devorn Jorsling was not needed as goals by Darius Ollivierra (57th minute), Jameel Cooper (76th) and Reon Moore (78th) were enough Defence Force to see off Police in the service teams derby. The “Army” however, had to come from behind to secure their win, as a 46th minute strike by Jameel Perry had given the policemen an early second half lead.