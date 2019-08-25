Leaders Defence Force maintained their slim one-point lead in the Ascension Invitational football tournament with a 3-1 win over Police FC on Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow Pro League outfit Morvant Caledonia AIA stayed on their heels with a 5-1 win over Matura ReUnited.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, their top-scorer Devorn Jorsling was not needed as goals by Darius Ollivierra (57th minute), Jameel Cooper (76th) and Reon Moore (78th) were enough Defence Force to see off Police in the service teams derby. The “Army” however, had to come from behind to secure their win, as a 46th minute strike by Jameel Perry had given the policemen an early second half lead.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third COTECC double crown for Kale

KALE Dalla Costa captured his third COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Under-12 double crown for the season when the curtain fell on the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament on Saturday at St Augustine Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine.

Army stay top in ‘Ascension’

Leaders Defence Force maintained their slim one-point lead in the Ascension Invitational football tournament with a 3-1 win over Police FC on Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow Pro League outfit Morvant Caledonia AIA stayed on their heels with a 5-1 win over Matura ReUnited.

Feeling their pain

Feeling their pain

What do you say about a performance like that…something that hasn’t been said already? At least England had a second innings to rescue themselves after being routed for 67 in the first innings of the latest Ashes Test at Headingley, and they did so astonishingly courtesy of a memorable unbeaten hundred by Ben Stokes – and a few outrageous strokes of luck – in a record last-wicket partnership with Jack Leach to square the series with two matches to play.

UP AGAINST IT

UP AGAINST IT

WEST INDIES lacked penetration in the final session and Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Koh…