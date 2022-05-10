Army still unbeaten in Tiger Tanks U-20

DEFENCE FORCE remain the only unbeaten team in the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 Invitational football tournament after a crushing 4-1 win over Police.
The Army are now three-points clear of Trendsetter Hawks, the latter having fallen to a first defeat when doing down 2-1 to Club Sando.
Malachai Daniel scored the second of his team’s goals and also gave a Man of the Match performance as Defence Force whipped Police.
Aaron Johnson gave Defence Force an early lead, which they extended to 3-0 at the half with further goals from Daniel and Jelani Peters. A tighter second half saw neither team getting goals until the 90th minute when Nathaniel De Silva finally got a goal for Police at 3-1. Three minutes later in added-on time, Jerry Morris got a fourth for the winners.
RESULTS:
(SUNDAY)
Central FC 1(Alex Pope 53’) vs W. Connection FC 0. Game MVP – ALEX POPE
Caledonia AIA 4 (Dawn St. Rose 39’, Osafa Simpson 42’, Darron Niles 69’, Daniel Best 77’ vs AC Port of Spain 1 (Brian Armstrong 29’) Game MVP – DAWN ST. ROSE
(SATURDAY)
Youth Stars United 1 (Antonio Blackman 52’) vs St. Clair’s Coaching School 1 (Collin Sargeant 8’). Game MVP – NICHOLAS SANCHEZ
Stokely Vale FC 0 vs FC Tobago Phoenix 1 (Oshea Williams 90’). Game MVP – JEREMIAH BRISTOL
Defence Force FC 4 (Aaron Johnson – 7’, Malachai Daniel – 21’, Jelani Peters 31’, Jerry Morris 90+3) Police FC1 (Nathaniel De Silva 90’).Game MVP – MALACHAI. DANIEL
Petit Valley/Diego Martin United FC 1 (Joshua Mason 80’) San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Jesus Phillip 45’, Dwight Jordan 52’). Game MVP – DWIGHT JORDAN.
Club Sando 2 (Rhowen Stewart-Williams 36’, Nathaniel O’Garro 70’) Trendsetter Hawks FA 1 (Khaleem Prince 45’) Game MVP – KERN CEDENO
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Saturday)
FC Tobago Phoenix vs Bethel United, Montgomery Rec. Grd. 2 p.m.
Stokely Vale FC vs St. Clair’s Coaching School, Montgomery Rec. Grd. 4.15 p.m.
Club Sando vs Police FC, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 4 p.m.
Trendsetter Hawks vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd, Hasely Crawford Stadium 2 p.m.
Defence Force F.C. vs Central FC, Hasely Crawford Stadium 4.15 p.m.
(Sunday)
San Juan Jabloteh vs AC Port of Spain, Hasely Crawford Stadium 4 p.m.
W Connection FC vs Caledonia AIA, Manny Ramjohn Stadium 4 p.m.
TOP GOALSCORERS:
4 Collin Sargeant (St. Clair’s Coaching School), Malachi Celestine (Trendsetter Hawks Football Academy); 3 Larry Noel (Defence Force FC), Quason Sharpe (St Clair’s Coaching School), Osafa Simpson (Caledonia AIA, Jaheim Faustin (Defence Force FC), Jelani Peters (Defence Force FC)
STANDINGS:
TEAMS P W D L F A GD PTS
Defence Force FC 4 4 0 0 10 4 6 12
Trendsetter Hawks FA 4 3 0 1 8 5 3 9
San Juan Jabloteh 4 3 0 1 6 4 2 9
Police FC 4 2 1 1 5 4 1 7
Central FC 4 2 0 2 3 6 -2 6
AC Port of Spain 4 1 1 2 7 6 1 4
Club Sando 4 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4
Caledonia AIA 4 1 0 3 7 8 -1 3
P/Valley /D/M UTd 4 1 0 3 3 8 -5 3
W Connection FC 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3 1