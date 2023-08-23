Army take on Cavalier

Defence will take the first step towards what they hope will be a return to regional club football glory tonight, when they take on Cavalier FC of Jamaica in their opening Group B match of the Caribbean Club Championship.
This evening’s contest at the Hasely Crawford Stadium will mark a return to the competition for the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League champions, following the enforced absence of T&T clubs.
Also today, Premier League runners-up AC Port of Spain are scheduled to take on Moca of the Dominican Republic in the DR in the same group.
The “Army,” two-time CONCACAF club champions are keen to repeat past glories.
“This is a tournament we’ve been wanting to play for the longest while,” skipper Jamali Garcia said at a media briefing at the stadium yesterday. “We are glad now that we have the opportunity. At the start of the season it was one of our goals to reach this position and guys took that as motivation to keep pushing and move further into this tournament...We have been working hard since the end of the Premier league. We know where our weaknesses were and we worked hard on those weaknesses so that we can be stronger going into this tournament.”
Coach Lloyd Andrews reckons Cavalier, runners-up in this year’s Red Stripe Premier League will be speedy, aggressive opponents. But he hopes his players will stick to their game-plan, “putting them under pressure in the middle of the park and cutting off that ball from down the flanks.”
He added: “What we want to execute is our game and not pay attention to their game and not get caught up; so our concentration will be on what we could do.”
Having added Isaiah Garcia, Nathaniel Garcia, Darnell Hospedales and goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire to their squad for this competition, Defence Force will have added firepower and will fancy their chances against a youthful Cavalier side missing six of their squad that competed in their Premier League, including top scorer Colin Anderson who is now playing abroad.
“It’s the next man up,” Cavalier coach Rudolph Speid said. “We have a lot of good players, so people like Ronaldo Robinson is going to be taking over that (goal-scoring role), let’s hope that he does a good job.”
What Cavalier may lack in experience, Speid hopes they will make up for with character.
“No matter what the odds, we are one of those teams that fight. That is where our strength is,” he said.
However Andrews hopes that the local spectators who turn out tonight will be duly rewarded.
“Independence is right around the corner and we hoping to give Trinidad and Tobago an Independence gift of three points from this game.”