DEFENCE FORCE began the second round of the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League football competition with a 2-0 victory away to Terminix La Horquetta Rangers on Tuesday night at the La Horquetta Recreation ground.
The combatants remained the top two in the competition, although Defence Force (26 points) have now stretched their lead over Rangers to seven points after picking up an eighth victory in 11 matches played this season.
Premier Division champions of the pre-season Ascension Invitational tournament, Defence Force were held goalless until the second half when they got goals from midfielders Hasim Arcia (54th) and Reon Moore (88th) both of whom have worn Trinidad and Tobago senior national team colours.
The match had its moments, with Defence Force captain Curtis ”Boyo” Gonzales being sent off in the 19th minute after elbowing left-winger Kishun Seecharan, a former Defence Force player. Rangers were also awarded a controversial penalty after defender Jelani Felix was adjudged to have handled the ball, but veteran Rangers (St Ann’s) midfielder Jevon Morris failed to convert.
Having led through Arcia early in the second half, Defence Force held off the home team until getting a second later in the match through Moore who knocked in the ball after Rangers keeper Jabari St Hillaire missed in his attempt to clear the ball.
Meanwhile, third-placed Police were held goalless by the bottom team Cunupia FC, and after a very slow start to the season, Tiger Tanks Club Sando won a second successive match to move up to seventh on the 10-team table.
Club Sando were rampant in whipping San Juan Jabloteh 5-0, with influential midfielder Keron Cornwall scoring twice after also finding the net in their 3-2 win over W Connection on Friday night.
TT PRO LEAGUE RESULTS:
Defence Force 2 (Hasim Arcia 54th, Reon Moore 88th) Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 0
Tiger Tanks Club Sando 5 (Shaqkeem Joseph 17th, Kevon Williams 45th, Keron Cornwall 76th & 81st, Luke Charles 90th) San Juan Jabloteh 0. Police FC 0 Cunupia FC 0