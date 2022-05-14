DEFENCE FORCE have ominously pulled level with season-long leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, after Friday night’s Ascension football tournament matches at La Horquetta, which saw the top four teams playing each other.
Defence Force took full advantage of leaders Rangers dropping points when winning the “Armed Forces Derby” 4-2 over Police FC. Playing the opening match, Rangers lost a first-half lead and two valuable points when held 1-1 by fourth-placed Cunupia FC.
Rangers still top the standings but only by goal-difference, having scored two more goals than Defence Force. Both unbeaten teams have won six times and drawn two matches this season. Following their defeat, Police dropped a spot to third and Cunupia remained fourth, having gained a point.
Having already been beaten by Defence Force (5-0), Police (2-1) and fifth-placed Deportivo Point Fortin (2-0) this season, Cunupia FC looked in danger of dropping a third straight match when winger Real Gill found the corner with a super diagonal shot across the goal-face, as Rangers led 1-0 in the 25th minute. But Cunupia fought back and were level in the 57th, with substitute Kwasi Allen redirecting a corner-kick, via a looping header which went in off the far post. Cunupia goalkeeper John-Pierre David kept his team in the match with eight valuable saves and won the Man-of-the-Match award.
“I kept my team in it,” stated an elated David. “I am happy with the point.”
Likewise, his coach Michael De Four was pleased with the result.
“It’s good to get a point,” stated De four, who explained that he invested in several young players for the match, beginning it with his top-scorer Kevon “Showtime “ Woodley on the bench.
“We just stuck to the gameplan,” De Four explained. “We changed around the team a bit. Most of the guys weren’t the experienced guys, so they were actually listening to every single instruction.”
The second match at La Horquetta saw Defence Force coming from behind to win. Striker Brent Sam took his season’s tally to seven goals by netting twice from the penalty spot for Defence Force. In-form Tobago striker Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon forced in the ball from close-up, giving Police a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, after Jabari Mitchell’s initial free-kick had bounced off the underside of the crossbar.
The first of Sam’s penalties levelled the match at 1-1 in the 26th minute, coming after experienced Police right-back Kaydion Gabriel inadvertently handled the ball when trying to chest it back to Adrian Foncette, the Lawmen’s Trinidad and Tobago national team goalkeeper.
Forward Jameel Boatswain then put Defence Force ahead at 2-1 when beating Foncette with a low shot from Jameel Cooper’s short pass in the opening minute of the second half, for his eighth goal of the season. Boatswain is now just one goal behind the league’s top-scorer, Cunupia FC’s Woodley.
Police were level again at 2-2 when Gordon took Kareem Freitas’ clever short pass and swept in a low shot from close-up, before Sam converted his second spot kick for a 3-2 Army lead, when Cooper’s run up the right side of the penalty area was stopped by substitute Xavier Wheeler. Dwight Quintero then put things out of the reach of both Police and goalkeeper Foncette, with a superb first time shot from long distance for 4-2.
ASCENSION TOURNAMENT RESULTS:
FRIDAY
DEFENCE FORCE FC 4 (BRENT SAM 26ST & 71ST, JAMEEL BOATSWAIN 4TH, DWIGHT QUINTERO 82ND) POLICE FC 2 (MICKAEEL GORDON 17TH & 65TH)
TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS 1 (Real Gill 25TH) CUNUPIA FC 1 (KWASI ALLEN 57TH)
ASCENSION TOURNAMENT STANDINGS:
P W D L GF GA GD PTS
LA HORQUETTA RANGERS 8 6 2 0 35 11 24 20
DEFENCE FORCE FC 8 6 2 0 27 5 22 20
POLICE FC 8 6 0 2 24 11 13 18
CUNUPIA FC 8 4 1 3 15 13 2 13
DEPORTIVO PF 7 3 2 2 10 7 3 11
REAL WEST FORT UTD 7 2 1 4 8 17 -9 7
AC PORT OF SPAIN 7 1 3 3 10 17 -7 6
CENTRAL FC 7 1 2 4 10 22 -12 5
CENTRAL SOCCER WORLD 7 1 1 5 6 15 -9 4
MORUGA FC 7 0 0 7 4 31 -27 0