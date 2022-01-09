Arsenal booted out FA Cup

Arsenal failed to transfer its improved Premier League form to the FA Cup, losing 1-0 to second-tier Nottingham Forest yesterday in the second big shock of the third round.
By conceding an 83rd-minute goal at the City Ground, Arsenal became the highest-ranked casualty at the stage of the competition that sees Premier League teams enter the draw.
The FA Cup has served up some surprises at the third-round stage, no bigger than Newcastle losing at home to third-tier Cambridge United on Saturday.
There looked to be the possibility of two more shocks earlier in yesterday’s early games, with Tottenham and Liverpool falling behind at home to third-tier opponents only to avoid embarrassment. A little bit of luck — or maybe it was pinpoint precision — proved crucial in Tottenham’s turnaround against Morecambe.
With his team trailing 1-0 after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner. Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added goals in the final five minutes to seal a 3-1 win for Spurs, who denied Morecambe a place in the fourth round for the first time in their 101-year history.
Liverpool won 4-1 but started its comeback much earlier, equalising seven minutes after going behind in the 27th to Shrewsbury.
Kaide Gordon, one of five academy players handed a start in a youthful Liverpool line-up, became the second-youngest scorer in the club’s history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a sub.
West Ham won an all-Premier League match-up against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Bowen added a second in the stoppage time as Leeds made a third-round exit for the ninth time in the last 12 seasons.
Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams Sheffield United (3-0) and Charlton (1-0), respectively.