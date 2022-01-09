Arsenal booted out FA Cup

Arsenal failed to transfer its improved Premier League form to the FA Cup, losing 1-0 to second-tier Nottingham Forest yesterday in the second big shock of the third round.

By conceding an 83rd-minute goal at the City Ground, Arsenal became the highest-ranked casualty at the stage of the competition that sees Premier League teams enter the draw.

The FA Cup has served up some surprises at the third-round stage, no bigger than Newcastle losing at home to third-tier Cambridge United on Saturday.

There looked to be the possibility of two more shocks earlier in yesterday’s early games, with Tottenham and Liverpool falling behind at home to third-tier opponents only to avoid embarrassment. A little bit of luck — or maybe it was pinpoint precision — proved crucial in Tottenham’s turnaround against Morecambe.

With his team trailing 1-0 after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner. Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added goals in the final five minutes to seal a 3-1 win for Spurs, who denied Morecambe a place in the fourth round for the first time in their 101-year history.

Liverpool won 4-1 but started its comeback much earlier, equalising seven minutes after going behind in the 27th to Shrewsbury.

Kaide Gordon, one of five academy players handed a start in a youthful Liverpool line-up, became the second-youngest scorer in the club’s history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a sub.

West Ham won an all-Premier League match-up against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Bowen added a second in the stoppage time as Leeds made a third-round exit for the ninth time in the last 12 seasons.

Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams Sheffield United (3-0) and Charlton (1-0), respectively.

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Despite missing out on a century on his One Day-International (ODI) debut, Shamarh Brooks is satisfied with his performance in Saturday’s match which West Indies won against Ireland at Sabina Park.

SPUN OUT

SPUN OUT

The batting problems continued for the West Indies Under-19 team in their first official warm-up match yesterday ahead of the start of the ICC Under-19 50-over World Cup.

Playing traditional powerhouses India at the national stadium in Providence, Guyana, the team led by Ackeem Auguste lost heavily by 108 runs. Set a challenging 279 for victory, the Windies youths crashed to 170 all out in 43 overs.

Junior academies crucial

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey team head coach Darren Cowie said the prolonged restrictions due to Covid-19 on sport will cause long-lasting effects on the continued development of not just local hockey but all other sports in the country.

Sabonis (42) helps Pacers down Jazz

Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 125-113 on Saturday night. Lance Stephenson added 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench.

Duane Washington Jr. also had 16 points, and Justin Holiday 15. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and nine assists. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points. The Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of the Jazz.

Cameroon rally to win AFCON opener

Cameroon rally to win AFCON opener

Hosts Cameroon came from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes at the end of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 yesterday in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties, calmly slotting the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief.